Want to move to Yukon? Canada offering land to homesteaders

The price of farming just went down. Way down. As in free. And too, add owning a big chunk of prime Canadian hunting ground for the same price. Have your attention yet?

The offer is reminiscent of the mid-20th century lure of a ‘farmland for free’ offer from Alaska. That state had the goal of attracting new residents and building an ag-based economy to a distant northern territory that had yet to seriously harvest its vast underground and mostly untapped wealth.

At that time, enticing advertisements projected cabbage heads the size of beach balls and hay fields that would produce enough nutrients to fuel high production dairy herds. It all sounded too good to be true.

And it proved to be just that because of several factors, none more punishing than the grouchy disposition of Alaska’s version of Mother Nature.

Keep in mind, however, many current Alaska residents answered similar calls to homestead and freely claimed and staked properties in what were then rather remote areas. They came, they stayed and they won the right to title their claim.

This Canadian offer suffers some of the same challenges, but also offers high heaps of hope for adventurous souls who don’t mind hard work, monstrous mosquitoes, and lonely, sub-zero winter nights.

Farming in Canada’s distant far-north Yukon territory is the game and only the hardiest players will win.

But winning is relative and the lure is indeed tempting. And, might I add, it’s hard to walk away from an impressive array of huntable wildlife such as moose, deer, bear and much more.

The details are vague at this time, but news sources from the region claim that, indeed, the government will begin a program of homesteading 160-acre plots to those who are able and willing to pursue agricultural use of the land and improve the property over a period of seven years.

After that period, the land will be titled to the homesteader.

Here’s the catch; at this time the offer is extended only to current Canadian residents and persons who are willing to move to and live in the Yukon for one year prior to claiming a free plot.

Apparently, officials feel that the warming effect of global warming is tempering the average temperatures of the region and thus making it hospitable to farming.

If this widespread announcement is true (and one might question that in the new world we live in where news sources can be questionable), a move to the middle of nowhere will certainly attract a few brave souls. And provide color and creature for a round of reality shows.

But don’t pack for the trip yet. Let’s give it a time trial, a real test of legitimacy, before buying a ticket.

• • •

A recent firearms appraisal fair proved to be useful for the right reasons.

According to Realize Firearms Awareness Coalition director and gun talk radio host Amanda Suffecool, the free event was designed around creating a source where and when gun owners might learn the value, if any, of collectible, inherited, and unwanted firearms.

According to Suffecool, the need is there for appraising firearms with no pressure to sell or buy from dealers. The appraisal fair will is offered annually and will continue to be offered she said.

Learn more online at REALIZEFAC.org.