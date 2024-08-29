Why do dairy exhibitors wear white?

In 2024, over 1,400 youth exhibited dairy cattle at county fairs around the state of Ohio through 4-H. Plenty more competed in open shows, breed classes, and through various other organizations.

It was at one of these shows where I overheard a woman say, “These white pants are the bane of my existence.”

I chuckled to myself. As a mother of two young children, I know that white clothes and kids never ends well. Add in a few head of cattle and you are asking for a disaster.

This comment crossed my mind again as I watched the Showman of Showmen contest. I looked out and saw the rainbow of floral button-downs, the flashes of diamond belts and the gleam of champion belt buckles throughout the arena. But none of them stood out to me like the dairy representative dressed in his whites.

Then, later, I chuckled to myself again when the young man started walking a beef steer backwards out of habit and then quickly corrected himself.

As the show was coming to an end, I thought to myself over all of these years, why are dairy exhibitors wearing white? Why do they walk backwards? Why did dairy start whites in the first place and what set them apart from the other species?

Background

So here I am now, sharing what I found, but I can’t say the answer was clear.

During the early 1900s, the concept of 4-H was developed. Soon after that, youth started displaying animals for judging which included the ability to show the animal to its greatest advantage or “showmanship.” Exhibitors would wear white to show cleanliness and not take the spotlight away from the animal.

Many guidelines for animal showmanship were developed and depended on what species and part of the United States one lived in.

However, the majority of the guidelines were similar to that of the American Holstein Foundation showmanship recommendations. They state that one must wear white pants and shirt, be clean and neat and not wear anything that will draw attention to the showman instead of the animal. Farm names, logos, wording or flashy colors can distract from the animal itself.

Animal agriculture is the start of the food process and white represents sterility. It also provides a clean, uniform appearance that gives all of the kids an impartial look that does not distract from judging the animal.

Tradition

Milkmen in the 1800s wore white — white represents all aspects of dairy. Wearing white in the dairy show ring is a tradition and the way it has always been done.

The last bullet is what stayed with me as I ended my search. “Tradition and the way it’s always been done.”

I am the first person to suggest change and try something new to make things better, but tradition is always there in a sense and is what started 4-H, one of the things I love the most.

In a world full of sports, showing dairy cattle can offer a competitive side to the dairy business but it can also inspire the next generation of young people to get involved in one of the many facets of the dairy industry.

Showing is just the first step in what can lead any young person into the ever-changing industry. And, as the next generation continues making change, I hope they keep these traditions with them and remember where their love of dairy got started.

(Allison Cooper is the 4-H educator at Ohio State University Extension Crawford County.)