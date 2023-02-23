EDINBURG, Ohio — Daniel Kevin Kibler, 13 of Edinburg, Ohio passed away Feb. 1, 2023, after an ATV accident on his family’s farm.

He was born Aug. 21, 2009, in Akron, to parents Kevin D. and Holly M. (Repella) Kibler.

Daniel was a seventh-grade student at Southeast Middle School. He attended the Edinburg United Church, was a member of 4-H and played the saxophone in the Southeast Band.

Daniel is survived by his parents, his brother Kyle and his sister Sarah. He is also survived by his grandparents Bill and Donna Kibler and John and Denise Repella; as well as his extended family including aunts and uncles.

Daniel was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers Mildred Ebie and Dorothy Ewing, and his cousin Isabella Sophia Vasquez.

Daniel was a farm boy who loved being out in the fields and on his Farmall tractors. He looked forward to joining the FFA program when he became a Southeast High School student, just like his brother, sister and cousins had before him. Daniel loved farming alongside his father, grandfather, brother and uncle Doug. He took great pride in the hard work and long hours that go along with the farm life.

Daniel was an extraordinary young man. No one could ever forget Daniel’s big brown eyes, his magnetic personality and his willingness to help on the farm. He had many hobbies that brought him great joy and brought joy to those around him. At a young age, he enjoyed playing outside with his older brother Kyle and his cousin Seth. Later, it was going on adventures through the woods on his four-wheeler with his sister Sarah and his cousin Seth. He couldn’t wait to get home and tell his mom all about the new things he was working on or found.

Private services have been held. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Daniel’s memory to Portage County 4-H or Southeast FFA.