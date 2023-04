134 acres of Ohio farmland added to Farmland Preservation Program

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture said 134 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Todd Fackler in Huron County becomes the 4th Ohio farmer to join the program this year.

Agricultural land is a key part of Ohio’s landscape. Preserving this land is essential. An agricultural easement in Farmland Preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Western Reserve Land Conservancy and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) played a significant role in securing this agreement.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 684 farms totaling 103,470 acres have entered into agreements. This enables Ohio to continually be a top producer, aiding not just Ohioans, but all Americans.

Funds from the purchase of these easements are invested in the local economy by the landowners who use them by expanding their farming operations, purchasing new equipment, reducing debt, adding conservation practices, planning for retirement, sending their children to college or for other purposes. When the state purchases a farmland easement, the proceeds are plowed into Ohio’s economy and our agriculture industry is preserved for future generations.