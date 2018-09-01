2018 Canfield Fair junior fair livestock sales stay strong

Canfield Fair grand champion hog
Madalyn Black sold her 275-pound grand champion hog for $27/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph, represented by Ryan Oprandi. Also pictured are Junior Fair Outstanding Youth James Moore and Brittany Siembieda.

The 2018 Canfield Fair junior fair market livestock sales were held Aug. 30 and 31, and the cheese basket sale will be held Sept. 2. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slide show of the winners, or click on the individual exhibitor’s name to see a photo.

This information will be updated with the cheese sale, as well as an overall sale total and averages.

Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 2, 2018

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 72

Grand champion: Sam Kanagy
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion: Josie Mellott
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,320 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Junior showmanship/junior skillathon: Payton Henderson
Intermediate showmanship: Frank Prozy
Senior showmanship: Jayda Benson
Intermediate skillathon: Conor Henderson
Rate of gain: Mason Colwell

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 161

Grand champion: Madalyn Black
Bid: $27/pound              Weight: 275 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Reserve champion: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $28/pound             Weight: 261 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer

Senior showmanship: Emily Hemphill
Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted
Junior showmanship: Alli Kanagy
Senior skillathon: Alexis Bischella
Intermediate skillathon: Emily Algaier
Junior skillathon: Morgan Brown
Beginner skillathon: Katie Byers

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 33

Grand champion: Wyatt Baird
Bid: $13/pound              Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Reserve champion: Katie Campbell
Bid: $8/pound             Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Senior showmanship: Wyatt Baird
Intermediate showmanship: Josie Baird
Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell

CARCASS LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 29

Grand champion: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $9/pound              Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Rulli Brothers Markets, Austintown and Boardman

Reserve champion: Abigail Gay
Bid: $10/pound             Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Madalyn Black’s 560-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $750 a pound to Rogers Mill, represented by Cindy, Kait and Bob Black. Also pictured are Outstanding Youth James Moore and Brittany Siembieda.

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Lots: 35

Grand champion: Madalyn Black
Bid: $7.50/pound             Weight: 560 pounds
Buyer: Rogers Mill

Reserve champion: Jenna Witmer
Bid: $6.50/pound             Weight: 498 pounds
Buyer: Cows Come First

 

BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Lots: 14 heifers; 30 beef feeders

Grand champion heifer: Taylor Whitted
Bid: $5/pound           Weight: 508 pounds
Buyer: R. Hedrick Trucking

Reserve champion heifer: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $2.50/pound             Weight: 516 pounds
Buyer: Roger Whitted

Grand champion feeder: Taylor Whitted
Bid: $4/pound           Weight: 479 pounds
Buyer: Sharp Farms

Reserve champion feeder: Larissa Fano
Bid: $5/pound             Weight: 550 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Junior showmanship: Lariss Fano
Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted
Senior showmanship: Karlee Banks
Junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell
Intermediate skillathon: McKenzie Whitted
Senior skillathon: Cheyenne Heffner

DAIRY GOAT FUDGE

Number of Market Lots: 8

Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott
Bid: $600              Weight: 6 pounds
Buyer: Snyder Antique Auto Parts

Reserve champion: Kayle Burcaw
Bid: $650             Weight: 6 pounds
Buyer: Virginia and the late Ted Campbell

 

RABBIT MEAT PENS
Number of Market Lots: 14

Grand champion: Marisa Maillis
Bid: $450              Weight: 13.95 pounds
Buyer: Lisbon Veterinary Clinic

Reserve champion: Brittany Siembieda
Bid: $465             Weight: 14.7 pounds
Buyer: Malinda Siembieda

RABBIT FRYERS

Number of Market Lots: 13

Grand champion: Kearstin Rummel
Bid: $200              Weight: 5.2 pounds
Buyer: Jeff Taylor

Reserve champion: Emma Reph
Bid: $200             Weight: 4.9 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

MARKET DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Grand champion: Camille Kirk
Bid: $2.75/pound              Weight: 110 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

Reserve champion: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $5.75/pound             Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Justice Mary DeGenaro

Intermediate showmanship: Ashley James
Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Savanna Mellott

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Grand champion: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $3.50/pound              Weight: 101 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro

Reserve champion: Gisella Anguilli
Bid: $10/pound             Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family

Senior skillathon: Jennavieve Frank
Intermediate skillathon: Josie Baird

 

Samantha Plocher’s grand champion pen of broiler chickens sold for $1,000 to Cornerstone Electric, represented by Logan Jarvis and Katie Higgins.

CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Two: 62
Grand champion chickens: Samantha Plocher
Bid: $500/head             Weight: 14.25 pounds
Buyer: Cornerstone Electric

Reserve champion chickens: Stella Zippay
Bid: $600/head             Weight: 14.05 pounds
Buyer: Seed Consultants

 

TURKEYS
Number of Lots: 53
Grand champion turkey: Jackson Young
Bid: $800/head             Weight: 34 pounds
Buyer: Dean’s Funeral Home

Reserve champion turkey: Kendra McCusker
Bid: $700/head            Weight: 34 pounds
Buyer: Zeigler’s Trophies

 

DUCKS
Lots: 20

Grand champion duck: Kearstin Rummel
Bid: $400/head             Weight: 8 pounds
Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion duck: Samantha Campbell
Bid: $325/head             Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Meagan Van Brocklin

Auctioneers: Baer Auctioneers

Junior Fair Royalty: King: Matthew Fetty       Queen: Callia Barwick
Outstanding Youth: James Moore and Brittany Siembieda

1 View

Canfield gr hog.3

2 View

Canfield gr rabbits pen.3

Lisbon Veterinary Clinic represented by Stephen Miletta, DVM, purchased Marisa Maillis' grand champion rabbit meat pen for $150 per head.
3 View

Canfield_grand_market_goat

Emily Hemphill won grand champion market goat with a 101-pound entry she sold to Attorney Lynn Maro for $3.50/pound.
4 View

Canfield_grand_lamb

Wyatt Baird won grand champion market lamb and senior showmanship. His 127-pound lamb was purchased for $13/pound by Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph, Ohio, represented by Ryan Oprandi.
5 View

Canfield_reserve_carcass_lamb

Abigail Gay sold her 138-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $10/pound to Sarchione Cheverolet, Randolph, represented by Ryan Oprandi.
6 View

Canfield_reserve_hog

Emily Hemphill won reserve champion hog and senior showmanship. She sold her 261-pound hog to Leonard Truck and Trailer, reprsented by Clint, Cash, Cord and Tiffany Leonard. Also pictured is Dwain Vanuker and junior fair royality Matthew Fetty and Callia Barwick.
7 View

Canfield res lamb.3

Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph, represented by Ryan Oprandi purchased Katie Cambell's 137-pound reserve champion lamb for $8/pound.
8 View

Canfield_reserve_dairy_goat

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Mary DeGenaro purchased Savanna Mellott's 86-pound reserve chamption market dairy goat for $3.50/pound
9 View

Canfield_reserve_market_goat

Gisella Anguilli sold her 94-pound reserve champion market goat to Green Gate Farms, the Greier Family. They were represented by Wayne, Sara, Lacie and Blake Greier.
10 View

Canfield_grand_goat_fudge

Cherokee Mellot sold her grand champion goat fudge to Don Snyder of Snyder Antique Auto Parts for $600.
11 View

Canfield_grand_rabbit_fryer.3

Kearstin Rummel sold her 5.2-pound grand champion fryer rabbit to Jeff Taylor for $200. Also pictured is Denise Tomko.
12 View

Canfield_reserve_goat_fudge

Kaylee Burcaw won reserve champion goat fudge. Ted and Virginia Campbell purchased the fudge basket for $650.
13 View

Canfield_reserve_fryer

Attorney Donald Duda purchased Emma Reph's reserve champion fryer rabbit weighing 4.9 pounds for $200.
14 View

Canfield_reserve_rabbit_pen.3

Brittany Siembieda sold her reserve champion rabbit meat pen to Malinda Siembieda for $155 per head.
15 View

Canfield_grand_carcass_lamb

McKenzie Whitted sold her 137-pound grand champion carcass lamb to Rulli Brothers Markets, Austintown and Boardman for $9/pound. Rulli Brothers was represented by Haden, Frank and Michael Rulli.
16 View

Canfield_dairy_goat

Camille Kirk sold her grand champion market dairy goat, weighing 110 pounds, to Attorney Donald Duda for $2.75/pound.
17 View

Canfield Fair grand champion beef heifer feeder

Taylor Whitted raised this year’s grand champion beef feeder heifer, weighing 508 pounds. It sold for $5 a pound to Rick Hedrick, of R. Hedrick Trucking.
18 View

Canfield Fair grand champion dairy beef feeder

Madalyn Black’s 560-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $750 a pound to Rogers Mill, represented by Cindy, Kait and Bob Black. Also pictured are Outstanding Youth James Moore and Brittany Siembieda.
19 View

Canfield Fair grand champion steer

Sam Kanagy’s 1,355-pound grand champion steer sold for $12.50 a pound to Mac Trailer, represented by the Conny and Raber families.
20 View

Canfield Fair reserve champion beef feeder heifer

McKenzie Whitted’s reserve champion heifer beef feeder, weighing 516 pounds, sold for $2.50 a pound to Roger Whitted.
21 View

Canfield Fair reserve champion beef feeder

Larissa Fano’s 550-pound reserve champion beef feeder sold for $5 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
22 View

Canfield Fair reserve champion dairy beef feeder

Jenna Witmer’s 498-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder sold for $6.50 a pound to Cows Come First, represented by Jacob Oliver and Cody Kurtz.
23 View

Canfield Fair reserve champion steer

Josie Mellott raised this year’s reserve champion steer, weighing 1,320 pounds, which sold for $10 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Ryan and Sue Operandi. Also pictured are 4-H King Matthew Fetty and 4H Queen Callie Barwick.
24 View

Canfield grand champion chicken

Samantha Plocher’s grand champion pen of broiler chickens sold for $1,000 to Cornerstone Electric, represented by Logan Jarvis and Katie Higgins.
25 View

Canfield grand champion duck

Kearstin Rummel raised the grand champion duck, weighing 8 pounds, which sold for $400 to Mac Trailer, represented by Mike and Dawn Conny.
26 View

Canfield grand champion turkey

Jackson Young’s 34-pound grand champion turkey sold for $800 to Dean’s Funeral Home, represented by Scott, Tonya and Zach Dean.
27 View

Canfield reserve champion chickens

Seed Consultants, represented by Jared Myers (holding Neva Zippay), paid $1,200 for Stella Zippay’s reserve champion pen of meat chickens.
28 View

Canfield reserve champion duck

Samantha Campbell’s reserve champion duck sold for $325 to Meagan Van Brocklin. Also pictured is Nick Woods, 4-H King Matthew Fetty and 4H Queen Callie Barwick.
29 View

Canfield reserve champion turkey

The 34-pound reserve champion turkey, raised by Kendra McCusker, sold for $700 to Zeigler’s Trophies, represented by Terry and Ray Gatrell.
30 View

Canfield Fair grand champion beef feeder

Taylor Whitted’s 479-pound grand champion beef feeder sold for $4 to Sharp Farms, represented by Roger Whitted.

<

