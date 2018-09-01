2018 Canfield Fair junior fair livestock sales stay strong

Madalyn Black sold her 275-pound grand champion hog for $27/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph, represented by Ryan Oprandi. Also pictured are Junior Fair Outstanding Youth James Moore and Brittany Siembieda.
The 2018 Canfield Fair junior fair market livestock sales were held Aug. 30 and 31, and the cheese basket sale will be held Sept. 2. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slide show of the winners, or click on the individual exhibitor’s name to see a photo.
This information will be updated with the cheese sale, as well as an overall sale total and averages.
Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 2, 2018 STEERS Number of Market Lots: 72 Grand champion: Sam Kanagy Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds Buyer: Mac Trailer Reserve champion: Josie Mellott Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,320 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet Junior showmanship/junior skillathon: Payton Henderson Intermediate showmanship: Frank Prozy Senior showmanship: Jayda Benson Intermediate skillathon: Conor Henderson Rate of gain: Mason Colwell HOGS Number of Market Lots: 161 Grand champion: Madalyn Black Bid: $27/pound Weight: 275 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph Reserve champion: Bid: $28/pound Emily Hemphill Weight: 261 pounds Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer Senior showmanship: Emily Hemphill Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted Junior showmanship: Alli Kanagy Senior skillathon: Alexis Bischella Intermediate skillathon: Emily Algaier Junior skillathon: Morgan Brown Beginner skillathon: Katie Byers LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 33 Grand champion: Wyatt Baird Bid: $13/pound Weight: 127 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph Reserve champion: Bid: $8/pound Katie Campbell Weight: 137 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph Senior showmanship: Wyatt Baird Intermediate showmanship: Josie Baird Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell CARCASS LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 29 Grand champion: McKenzie Whitted Bid: $9/pound Weight: 137 pounds Buyer: Rulli Brothers Markets, Austintown and Boardman
Reserve champion: Bid: $10/pound Abigail Gay Weight: 138 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph Madalyn Black’s 560-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $750 a pound to Rogers Mill, represented by Cindy, Kait and Bob Black. Also pictured are Outstanding Youth James Moore and Brittany Siembieda. DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS Number of Lots: 35 Grand champion: Madalyn Black Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 560 pounds Buyer: Rogers Mill Reserve champion: Jenna Witmer Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 498 pounds Buyer: Cows Come First BEEF FEEDERS Number of Lots: 14 heifers; 30 beef feeders Grand champion heifer: Taylor Whitted Bid: $5/pound Weight: 508 pounds Buyer: R. Hedrick Trucking Reserve champion heifer: McKenzie Whitted Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 516 pounds Buyer: Roger Whitted Grand champion feeder: Taylor Whitted Bid: $4/pound Weight: 479 pounds Buyer: Sharp Farms Reserve champion feeder: Larissa Fano Bid: $5/pound Weight: 550 pounds Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance Junior showmanship: Lariss Fano Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted Senior showmanship: Karlee Banks Junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell Intermediate skillathon: McKenzie Whitted Senior skillathon: Cheyenne Heffner DAIRY GOAT FUDGE Number of Market Lots: 8 Grand champion: Bid: $600 Cherokee Mellott Weight: 6 pounds Buyer: Snyder Antique Auto Parts Reserve champion: Bid: $650 Kayle Burcaw Weight: 6 pounds Buyer: Virginia and the late Ted Campbell
RABBIT MEAT PENS Number of Market Lots: 14 Grand champion: Marisa Maillis Bid: $450 Weight: 13.95 pounds Buyer: Lisbon Veterinary Clinic Reserve champion: Bid: $465 Brittany Siembieda Weight: 14.7 pounds Buyer: Malinda Siembieda RABBIT FRYERS Number of Market Lots: 13 Grand champion: Kearstin Rummel Bid: $200 Weight: 5.2 pounds Buyer: Jeff Taylor Reserve champion: Bid: $200 Emma Reph Weight: 4.9 pounds Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda MARKET DAIRY GOATS Number of Market Lots: 8 Grand champion: Camille Kirk Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 110 pounds Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda Reserve champion: Bid: $5.75/pound Savanna Mellott Weight: 86 pounds Buyer: Justice Mary DeGenaro Intermediate showmanship: Ashley James Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Savanna Mellott MARKET GOATS Number of Market Lots: 10 Grand champion: Emily Hemphill Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 101 pounds Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro Reserve champion: Bid: $10/pound Gisella Anguilli Weight: 94 pounds Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family Senior skillathon: Jennavieve Frank Intermediate skillathon: Josie Baird
Samantha Plocher’s grand champion pen of broiler chickens sold for $1,000 to Cornerstone Electric, represented by Logan Jarvis and Katie Higgins. CHICKENS Number of Pens of Two: 62 Grand champion chickens: Samantha Plocher Bid: $500/head Weight: 14.25 pounds Buyer: Cornerstone Electric Reserve champion chickens: Stella Zippay Bid: $600/head Weight: 14.05 pounds Buyer: Seed Consultants TURKEYS Number of Lots: 53 Grand champion turkey: Jackson Young Bid: $800/head Weight: 34 pounds Buyer: Dean’s Funeral Home Reserve champion turkey: Kendra McCusker Bid: $700/head Weight: 34 pounds Buyer: Zeigler’s Trophies
