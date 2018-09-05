2018 Hookstown Fair sale results

Here are the results from this year’s market livestock sale at the Hookstown Fair. You can scroll down to see a slide show of the champion exhibitors.

Hookstown Fair

Aug. 21-25, 2018

Total lots: 128 Sale total: $77,903.65

STEERS

Average: $2.79/pound

Grand champion: Rachael Domitrovich

Bid: $4.50/pound

Buyer: Harman & Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion: Sara Hickman

Bid: $3.75/pound

Buyer: Jason’s Station and Daniel and Alyssa Hickman

HOGS

Average: $3.54/pound

Grand champion: Zachary Reeher

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farms

Reserve champion: Ashlee Boyd

Bid: $7.50/pound

Buyer: Western PA Gas Leasing Consultants

LAMBS

Average: $4.15/pound

Grand champion: Daniel Hickman

Bid: $9/pound

Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling

Reserve champion: Daniel Hickman

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: Geoffrey Saver

TURKEYS

Average: $10.68/pound

Grand champion: Daniel Hickman

Bid: $7.50/pound

Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling

Reserve champion: Patrick Babik

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa

CHICKENS

Average: $11.18/pound

Grand champion: Carlee Boyd

Bid: $9.50/pound

Buyer: Range Resources

Reserve champion: Wesley Stewart

Bid: $8.50/pound

Buyer: Markwest

GOATS

Average: $5.82/pound

Grand champion: Kassidy Probst

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: Keith Armstrong and Olde Homestead Acres

Reserve champion: Timothy Searight Jarrup

Bid: $5/pound

Buyer: Range Resources

RABBITS

$7.27/pound

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: Thompson Farms

Reserve champion: Autumn Voye

Bid: $8.50/pound

Buyer: Range Resources

