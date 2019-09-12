2019 Stark County Fair sale totals $813,352.94

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

August 28-29 and 31, 2019

Sales total: $813,352.94

STEERS

Number of market lots: 65

Average*: $3.43/pound with champions, $2.69/pound without

Grand champion: Shayla Sancic

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds

Buyers: Bairs Lawn and Garden, Esclich Wrecking, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg and Olde Wood LTD

Reserve grand champion: John Popick

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds

Buyers: Eslich Wrecking Company, Paris Washington Insurance, Enviroscapes, V Maria Byinston and Tom Antonsanti

Champion born and raised: Clare SoehnlenBid: $8/pound Weight: 1,315 pounds

Buyer: MWI Animal Health

Reserve born and raised: Madison GrossBid: $3/pound Weight: 1,340 pounds

Buyer: Montrose Ford Alliance

Grand champion carcass: Kobi Fimple

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,365 pounds

Buyer: Eslich Wrecking Company

Reserve champion carcass: Carlee Rhome

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,250 pounds

Buyer: Generations Women’s Health

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 85

Average*: $6/pound with champions, $2.69 without

Grand champion: Jordan Wayble

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 150 pounds

Buyer: Sheriff George Maier, Jennifer and George Maier

Reserve champion: Grace Steiner

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Grand champion born and raised: Landon Rohr

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 112 pounds

Buyer: Krystowski Tractor Sales

Reserve champion born and raised: Aaron Rohr

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Star Mills

Grand champion carcass: Elliot Walters

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 114 pounds

Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass: Carter Varner

Bid: $31/pound Weight: 113 pounds

Buyers: Navarre Animal Clinic, Paris Washington Insurance, The Canton Warehouse

WOOL

Number of market lots: 7

Grand champion: Kelsey Bibey

Bid: $225

Buyers: The Canton Warehouse and The Farmhouse Co Traveling Boutique

Reserve champion: Layla Patterson

Bid: $150

Buyer: The Canton Warehouse

HOGS

Average*: $4.60/pound with champions

Grand champion: Jessalyn Pugh

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 285 pounds

Buyers: Sarchinone Ford Waynesburg, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Hometown, Veterinary Service, Dean and Bobbi Pugh, Jason Pugh Attorney–Bixler & Moore Co, Paris Washington Insurance, Biery Cheese, Johannings Custom Cabinets and Enviroscapes

Reserve champion: Olivia Lewis

Bid: $17/pound Weight: 272 pounds

Buyers: Regie Stotzfus for State Representative, Pole Barns Direct LLC, Biery Cheese, George and Becky Kiko, Hank and Virgina Lewis and Louisville Physical Therapy

Grand champion carcass: Wyatt Stubblefield

Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 234 pounds

Buyer: Tri Pine Farm

Reserve champion carcass: Brin Boyce

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Midlake Products and MFG

TURKEY

Number of market lots: 62

Average: $467.18 with champions

Grand champion: Valerie Stroup

Bid: $720Weight: 47.55 pounds

Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Kate Tabellion

Bid: $635Weight: 48.6 pounds

Buyer: Red Star Veterinarian

GOATS

Number of market lots: 51

Average: $8.84 with champions

Grand champion meat market: Katie Heppe

Bid: $15.50Weight: 84 pounds

Buyers: Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co. and 2 Hot 4 U BBQ

Reserve champion of champions: Jessalyn Pugh

Bid: $46/pound Weight: 68 pounds

Buyers: Montrose Ford Alliance, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Dean and Bobbi Pugh and Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co

Grand champion milk production: Jenne McNiel

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 104 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion milk production: Cayla Raber

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 88 pounds

Buyer: Northeast Professional Home Care

BROILERS

Total market lots: 78

Average: $433.65 with champions

Grand champion: Anthony Johnson

Bid: $2,000

Buyers: Sarchione Ford Randolph and Magadore, Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion: Sullivan Kennedy

Bid: $1,200

Buyers: Alan Harold Stark County Auditor, Bill Smith for Commissioner, Richard Regula for Commissioner, Judge Werren, Reggie Stoltzflus and Judge Dixie Parks

DAIRY STEER

Number of market lots: 14

Average: $1.65/pound with champions*

Grand champion: Rudy Pero

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 1,525 pounds

Buyer: Consumers National

Reserve champion: Victoria Bennage

Bid: $2.25/pound Weight: 1,425 pounds

Buyer: Duma Meats

Grand champion carcass: Carter Varner

Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion carcass: Anthony McCraken

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,288 pounds

Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER

Number of market lots: 119

Average: $1.87/pound with champions

Grand champion: Kynsie Pero

Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 640 pounds

Buyers: Bishop Construction Inc, Beaber Seed and Supply, Harolds Equipment and Kiko Meats

Reserve champion: Jacob Shammo

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 595 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Meats

RABBIT MEAT PEN

Number of market lots: 8

Average per pen: $368.75 with champions

Grand champion: Grayson Hilerbrandt

Bid: $800

Buyer: Erline Herman

Reserve champion: Caitlyn Arbogast

Bid: $300

Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle

RABBIT FRYER

Number of market lots: 7

Average per pen: $200 with champions

Grand champion: Grayson Hilderbrandt

Bid: $300

Buyer: Erline Herman

Reserve champion: Larry Mackey III

Bid: $200

Buyers: Don and Theresa Young and Turf Tailors Lawncare

CHEESE

Total market lots: 11

Average: $1,104.55 with champions

Grand champion: Morgan Campbell

Bid: $2,000

Buyers: Paris Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms and F.A.R.M. Service

Reserve champion: Rudy Pero

Bid: $1,900

Buyers: Schmuck Farms, F.A.R.M. Service, W.G. Dairy and Bishop Construction Inc

*Price doesn’t include carcass lots

