2019 Jefferson County Fair sale totals $337,622.35

Aug. 17, 2019
Total sale with champions and reserves: $337,622.35
Total sale without champions and reserves: $319,198.60
BEEF
Grand champion market steer exhibitor: Gage Robinson Weight
Bid: $4.30/poundWeight: 1,385 pounds
Buyer: Colerain IGA, owner Charles Scherich
Reserve champion market steer exhibitor: Shelby Robinson
Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 1,357 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Jane Culp MD, Acuity Specialty Hospital
HOGS
Grand champion market hog exhibitor: Logan Schaffer
Bid: $19.50/pound*Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Convenient Food Mart, owner Charles Scherich
Reserve champion market hog exhibitor: Conner Best
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Tri-State Financial Services, Ken Perkins
LAMBS
Grand champion market lamb exhibitor: Harleigh Schaffer
Bid: $32/pound**Weight: 141 pounds
Buyer: Franks Bar and Grill
Reserve champion market lamb exhibitor: Hayden Johnson
Bid: $21/poundWeight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Williams Companies
CHICKENS
Grand champion market chickens (pen of three) exhibitor: Carly Long
Bid: $1,000 per pen
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion market chickens (pen of three) exhibitor: Blake Moran
Bid: $700 per pen
Buyer: Cardinal Operating Plant
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Grand champion dairy beef feeder exhibitor: Corissa Griffith
Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 485 pounds
Buyer: D and J Sales and Service, Cadiz, Ohio
Reserve champion dairy beef feeder exhibitor: Colby Smith
Bid: $4/poundWeight: 684 pounds
Buyer: Auctioneering Cleanout and Realty
TURKEYS
Grand champion meat turkey exhibitor: Haley DiBenedetto
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion meat turkey exhibitor: Ian Latynski
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Moreland Insurance and Financial Services and Casie Johnson, State Farm
DUCKS
Grand champion meat ducks exhibitor: Aiden Cooper
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion meat ducks exhibitor: Kaden Bednarek
Bid: $550
Buyer: Ohio Valley Natural Relief
GOATS
Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Reece Fomenko
Bid: $18/poundWeight: 79 pounds
Buyer: Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats, Rayland, Ohio
Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Logan Fomenko
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Wilgus and Co., Cadiz, Ohio
RABBITS
Grand champion market rabbits exhibitor: Alayna Starr
Bid: $1,000 (sold by pen)
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion market rabbits exhibitor: Alayna Starr
Bid: $600 (sold by pen)
Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management
GEESE
Grand champion meat goose exhibitor: Brianna Pasco
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Darin Ogden
Reserve champion meat goose exhibitor: Brianna Pasco
Bid: $600
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
*This is a new record. The previous record was $14/pound.
**This is a new record. The previous record was $21/pound.
