2019 Portage County Fair sale totals $561,285

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and Eagle Vision Photography photos)
Aug. 21 and 24, 2019
Sale total: $561,285
HOGS
Number of market lots: 206
Average: $3.59/pound
Grand Champion: Tyler Lenington
Bid: $41/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford
Reserve Champion: Madelyn Rennecker
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Green Funeral Home, Sunrise Springs Water Co., Erv-n-del Farms-Umbarger Feed and Direct Target Products
Grand Champion Carcass Hog: Bella Procaccio
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Rufener Farms
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog: Alana Brabson
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Richard Benoy
RABBITS AND POULTRY
Number of market lots: 175
Average: $297
Grand Champion Rabbit: Sorren Hottensmith
Bid: $850/pen
Buyer: Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett
Reserve Champion Rabbit: Sydney Parker
Bid: $475/pen
Buyer: State Senator John Eklund
Grand Champion Goose: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $900
Buyer: Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.
Reserve Champion Goose: Autumn Richards
Bid: $700
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.
Grand Champion Turkey: Claire Dillner
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: J&S Farms
Reserve Champion Turkey: Kelsey Werbeck
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione
Grand Champion Duck: Autumn Richards
Bid: $625
Buyer: East Manufacturing
Reserve Champion Duck: Katrina Richards
Bid: $600
Buyer: Hyde Park Farm
Grand Champion Chickens: Madison Shenigo
Bid: $1,000/pen
Buyer: Cleveland Road Animal Hospital
Reserve Champion Chickens: Katrina Richards
Bid: $900/pen
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione
GOATS
Number of market lots: 35
Average: $503/head
Grand Champion Goat: Kayla Lynn
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione
Reserve Champion Goat: Taylor Hermann
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Hall Public Safety Co.
LAMB
Number of market lots: 61
Average: $5.84/pound
Grand Champion Lamb: Cale McCracken
Bid: $18/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve Champion Lamb: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Jamie Easton
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb: Jerrilyn Sweitzer
Bid: $62/pound
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb: Hannah Skinner
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
STEER
Number of market lots: 53
Average: $3.42/pound
Grand Champion Carcass Steer: Reese Diehl
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Moore Well Services
Reserve Champion Carcass Steer: Shelby Morehead
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand Champion Steer: Harrison Blay
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Xtreme Elements
Reserve Champion Steer: Olin Benjamin
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
AUCTIONEERS: Kiko Auctioneers
FAIR QUEEN: Leah Luli of Atwater, Ohio
FAIR KING: Logan Dillner of Diamond, Ohio
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!