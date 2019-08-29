2019 Portage County Fair sale totals $561,285

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and Eagle Vision Photography photos)

Aug. 21 and 24, 2019

Sale total: $561,285

HOGS

Number of market lots: 206

Average: $3.59/pound

Grand Champion: Tyler Lenington

Bid: $41/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford

Reserve Champion: Madelyn Rennecker

Bid: $19/pound

Buyer: Green Funeral Home, Sunrise Springs Water Co., Erv-n-del Farms-Umbarger Feed and Direct Target Products

Grand Champion Carcass Hog: Bella Procaccio

Bid: $19/pound

Buyer: Rufener Farms

Reserve Champion Carcass Hog: Alana Brabson

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: Richard Benoy

RABBITS AND POULTRY

Number of market lots: 175

Average: $297

Grand Champion Rabbit: Sorren Hottensmith

Bid: $850/pen

Buyer: Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett

Reserve Champion Rabbit: Sydney Parker

Bid: $475/pen

Buyer: State Senator John Eklund

Grand Champion Goose: Jennifer Mix

Bid: $900

Buyer: Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.

Reserve Champion Goose: Autumn Richards

Bid: $700

Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.

Grand Champion Turkey: Claire Dillner

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: J&S Farms

Reserve Champion Turkey: Kelsey Werbeck

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

Grand Champion Duck: Autumn Richards

Bid: $625

Buyer: East Manufacturing

Reserve Champion Duck: Katrina Richards

Bid: $600

Buyer: Hyde Park Farm

Grand Champion Chickens: Madison Shenigo

Bid: $1,000/pen

Buyer: Cleveland Road Animal Hospital

Reserve Champion Chickens: Katrina Richards

Bid: $900/pen

Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

GOATS

Number of market lots: 35

Average: $503/head

Grand Champion Goat: Kayla Lynn

Bid: $4,000

Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

Reserve Champion Goat: Taylor Hermann

Bid: $3,100

Buyer: Hall Public Safety Co.

LAMB

Number of market lots: 61

Average: $5.84/pound

Grand Champion Lamb: Cale McCracken

Bid: $18/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve Champion Lamb: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $7.50/pound

Buyer: Jamie Easton

Grand Champion Carcass Lamb: Jerrilyn Sweitzer

Bid: $62/pound

Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb: Hannah Skinner

Bid: $12/pound

Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

STEER

Number of market lots: 53

Average: $3.42/pound

Grand Champion Carcass Steer: Reese Diehl

Bid: $6/pound

Buyer: Polen Meats and Moore Well Services

Reserve Champion Carcass Steer: Shelby Morehead

Bid: $6/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand Champion Steer: Harrison Blay

Bid: $9/pound

Buyer: Xtreme Elements

Reserve Champion Steer: Olin Benjamin

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Ford

AUCTIONEERS: Kiko Auctioneers

FAIR QUEEN: Leah Luli of Atwater, Ohio

FAIR KING: Logan Dillner of Diamond, Ohio

