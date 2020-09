2020 Belmont County Fair sale results

By Other News

September 8, 2020

Total number of market lots: 352

STEER

Grand champion: Colten Luyster

Bid: $9 per poundWeight: 1,301 pounds

Buyers: Capstone Holding Company, D&J Sales & Service, Randall L. Gallagher Monuments, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport

Reserve grand champion: Rylan Luyster

Bid: $8 per poundWeight: 1,389 pounds

Buyers: D&J Sales & Service, Dutton Farms, Randall L. Gallagher Monuments, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport

HOGS

Grand champion: Bo Detling

Bid: $21 per poundWeight: 279 pounds

Buyer: Stottler Tree Service

Reserve grand champion: Emma Davis

Bid: $15 per poundWeight: 282 pounds

Buyer: Convenient Food Mart

LAMBS

Grand champion: Alyssa Betts

Bid: $27 per poundWeight: 132 pounds

Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Monuments, D&J Sales & Service, Young Cattle Company and Pike 40

Reserve grand champion: Ella Pietranton

Bid: $14 per poundWeight: 124 pounds

Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Monuments, Don Jones 95th District Rep., Young Cattle Company and Capstone Holding Company

GOATS

Grand champion: Khloe Taylor

Bid: $12.50 per poundWeight: 101 pounds

Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services

Reserve grand champion: Megan Garrison

Bid: $24 per poundWeight: 85 pounds

Buyer: EQT Corporation

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of three: Brandie Elerick

Bid: $400

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve grand champion pen of three: Bre’lan Schnegg

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Daryl and Sue Ward

TURKEY

Grand champion: Lauren Blon

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Bostic Concrete

Reserve grand champion: Myles Moore

Bid: $400

Buyer: Carpenter Quarter Horses

BROILERS

Grand champion: Ayla Holmes

Bid: $1,200

Buyers: KFC & AW Root Beer and Citizens National Bank

Reserve grand champion: Blake Horan

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

DUCKS

Grand champion: Robert Kain

Bid: $900

Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve grand champion: Karl Kain

Bid: $500

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

DAIRY FEEDERS

Champion heavy weight: Robert Kain

Bid: $2.50 per poundWeight: 650 pounds

Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

Champion light weight: Faith Galavich

Bid: $2.50 per poundWeight: 396 pounds

Buyer: Ward Brothers Farm

