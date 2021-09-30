2021 Barlow Independent Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
DUCKS
Grand champion: Zayden Valentine
Bid: $850
Buyers: DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance
Reserve champion: Aiden Boyer
Bid: $525
Buyers: Charlie Schilling and Don Jones, state representative 95th district
Premier exhibitor: Kazden Valentine
Bid: $525
Buyer: B.V. Aquarium
GOATS
Grand champion: Maddox Antill
Bid: $1,600
Buyers: Creative Landscapes LLC and Eugene and Karen Hill
Reserve champion: Ericka Schultheis
Bid: $470
Buyers: DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance
Premier exhibitor: Gwendolyn Lang
Bid: $420
Buyer: Don Jones, state representative 95th district
FEEDER CALVES
Grand champion steer: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $4,200
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville
Reserve champion steer: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Simmons & Simmons Insurance
Premier exhibitor feeder calf: Jordan Seaman
Bid: $3,400
Buyer: Pine Ridge Meat Processing
Grand champion heifer: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $2,800
Buyer: John and Ann Bonnette
Reserve champion heifer: Madison Hiener
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!