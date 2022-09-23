2022 Belmont County Fair sale

Grand Champion Goat
Rilee Lucas sold the grand champion goat to EQT Corporation for $21 per pound.

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 8, 2022

BEEF

Average bid: $5.11 per pound
Number of lots: 82

Grand champion steer: Bobby Russell
Bid: $8 per pound
Weight: 1,347 pounds
Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and St. Clair Building Center

Reserve champion steer: Maia Kubat
Bid: $6.50 per pound
Weight: 1,253 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Champion dairy feeder: Robbie Saffell
Bid: $7 per pound
Weight: 522 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Champion feeder steer: Payton Dudzik
Bid: $9.25 per pound
Weight: 608 pounds
Buyer: Dwight Shugert Farms

Champion feeder heifer: Elly Castello
Bid: $9.75 per pound
Weight: 582 pounds
Buyer: Triple J Farms

HOGS

Average bid: $5.64 per pound
Number of lots: 143

Grand champion: Derick Garrison
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Sky Oxygen

Reserve champion: Jozelle Bostic
Bid: $9 per pound
Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Belmont Mills

LAMBS

Average bid: $11.65 per pound
Number of lots: 25

Grand champion: Rosalie White
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 144 pounds
Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and 9th Day Feed & Supply

Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $17 per pound
Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: Riesbecks Food Market

GOATS

Average bid: $11.73 per pound
Number of lots: 74

Grand champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $21 per pound
Weight: 78 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services

RABBITS

Average bid: $1,303.57
Number of pens of three: 7

Grand champion: Bre’lan Schnegg
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Emma Gaston
Bid: $2,050
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials

POULTRY

Average bid: $1,329.55
Number of lots: 22

Grand champion broilers: Pazeley Whiteley
Bid: $2,750
Buyer: KFC & AW Rootbeer 

Reserve champion broilers: Marah Bethel
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Citizens National Bank

Grand champion turkey: Lauren Blon
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Harris Cattle Ranch

Reserve champion turkey: Dylan Blon
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream

Grand champion ducks: Savannah Springer
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Joe’s Tire

Reserve champion ducks: Karl Kain
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: WVU Medicine

