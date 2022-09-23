2022 Belmont County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 8, 2022
BEEF
Average bid: $5.11 per pound
Number of lots: 82
Grand champion steer: Bobby Russell
Bid: $8 per pound
Weight: 1,347 pounds
Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and St. Clair Building Center
Reserve champion steer: Maia Kubat
Bid: $6.50 per pound
Weight: 1,253 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service
Champion dairy feeder: Robbie Saffell
Bid: $7 per pound
Weight: 522 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Champion feeder steer: Payton Dudzik
Bid: $9.25 per pound
Weight: 608 pounds
Buyer: Dwight Shugert Farms
Champion feeder heifer: Elly Castello
Bid: $9.75 per pound
Weight: 582 pounds
Buyer: Triple J Farms
HOGS
Average bid: $5.64 per pound
Number of lots: 143
Grand champion: Derick Garrison
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Sky Oxygen
Reserve champion: Jozelle Bostic
Bid: $9 per pound
Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Belmont Mills
LAMBS
Average bid: $11.65 per pound
Number of lots: 25
Grand champion: Rosalie White
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 144 pounds
Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and 9th Day Feed & Supply
Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $17 per pound
Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: Riesbecks Food Market
GOATS
Average bid: $11.73 per pound
Number of lots: 74
Grand champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $21 per pound
Weight: 78 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Reserve champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $20 per pound
Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services
RABBITS
Average bid: $1,303.57
Number of pens of three: 7
Grand champion: Bre’lan Schnegg
Bid: $2,700
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Reserve champion: Emma Gaston
Bid: $2,050
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials
POULTRY
Average bid: $1,329.55
Number of lots: 22
Grand champion broilers: Pazeley Whiteley
Bid: $2,750
Buyer: KFC & AW Rootbeer
Reserve champion broilers: Marah Bethel
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Citizens National Bank
Grand champion turkey: Lauren Blon
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Harris Cattle Ranch
Reserve champion turkey: Dylan Blon
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream
Grand champion ducks: Savannah Springer
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Joe’s Tire
Reserve champion ducks: Karl Kain
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: WVU Medicine
