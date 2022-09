2022 Hookstown Fair sale

By Other News

(Submitted photos and information)

Aug. 26, 2022

Sale total: $94,895.77

Number of lots: 77

STEERS

Number of lots: 5

Average with champions: $4.30 per pound

Grand champion: Carlee Pugh

Bid: $6 per pound

Weight: 1,250 pounds

Buyer: South Side Garage

Reserve champion: Kristina Pugh

Bid: $4 per pound

Weight: 1,155 pounds

Buyer: Jay Chapman of Hartman & Hartman Construction

LAMBS

Number of lots: 17

Average with champions: $9.09 per pound

Grand champion: Jillian Kramer

Bid: $36 per pound

Weight: 128 pounds

Buyer: Greg Lesnock/Stevens

Reserve champion: Carlee Boyd

Bid: $8 per pound

Weight: 119 pounds

Buyer: Bud and Tricia Noss of Highland Homestead Farm

HOGS

Number of lots: 22

Average with champions: $5.34 per pound

Grand champion: Alivia Logan

Bid: $11 per pound

Weight: 268 pounds

Buyer: Gino Bioni of Bioni Industries

Reserve champion: Alivia Logan

Bid: $13.50 per pound

Weight: 255 pounds

Buyer: Rick Simpson of PGT Trucking

GOATS

Number of lots: 11

Average with champions: $4.61 per pound

Grand champion: Eli Covert

Bid: $13.50 per pound

Weight: 71 pounds

Buyers: Tree Top Acres and American Way Tax Accounting

Reserve champion: Kassidy Probst

Bid: $9 per pound

Weight: 70 pounds

Buyer: Keith Armstrong

CHICKENS

Number of lots: 9

Average with champions: $10.83 per pound

Grand champion: Alivia Logan

Bid: $8 per pound

Weight: 32.95 pounds

Buyer: Mitchell Shutak

Reserve champion: Jozlyn Marnhout

Bid: $13 per pound

Weight: 21.9 pounds

Buyer: Michael Allison of King’s Pool & Spa

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 12

Average with champions: $14.79

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $12 per pound

Weight: 38.1 pounds

Buyer: Randy Moore of Race Track Feed

Reserve champion: Kaylin Berg

Bid: $20 per pound

Weight: 22.7 pounds

Buyer: Ed Becker of Bowser’s Restaurant

RABBITS

Number of lots: 1

Average with champions: $26 per pound

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $26 per pound

Weight: 13.35 pounds

Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farm

