2022 Mahoning County Junior Fair Board officers selected

CANFIELD, Ohio — Congratulations to the 2022 Mahoning County Junior Fair Board officers. The president is Sarah DeLucia, vice president is Lindsey Knauf, secretary-treasurer is Alaina Courtwright, assistant secretary-treasurer is Will Bacho and news reporter is Maddie Black.

The guest speaker was David Kohout from Talk is Cheap, who talked about “The Greatness In You.” Following the speaker, the members and advisors enjoyed line dancing and square dancing led by Steve Moff. The Junior Fair Board will meet again July 21, at the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.