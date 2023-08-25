2023 Columbiana County Fair sale

By -
0
4
2023 Grand Champion Market Steer
Hannah Kibler's grand champion market steer sold for $23/pound to MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc. (Tina Cutright photo)

Aug. 3 and 5, 2023
Sale total: $1,314,733.75
Total lots: 515

STEERS

Lots: 89
Grand champion: Hannah Kibler
Bid: $23/pound
Weight: 1,373 pounds
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc.
Reserve champion: Kamryn Kiko
Bid: $22/pound
Weight: 1,417 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane
Grand champion carcass steer: Madison Aegerter
Bid: $19/pound
Weight: 1,410 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer Inc.
Reserve champion carcass steer: Bryce Hoopes
Bid: $22/pound
Weight: 1,285 pounds
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc.

Bantam showmanship: Ella Humphrey
Junior showmanship: Lilly Raber
Intermediate showmanship: Kamryn Kiko
Senior showmanship: Kaitlyn Black
Bantam skillathon: Natalie Short
Junior skillathon: Faith Berger
Intermediate skillathon: Ellianna Powers
Senior skillathon: (TIE) Izzy Blazer & Addison Blazer
Showman of showmen: Kamryn Kiko
Outstanding project: Kamryn Kiko
Reserve outstanding project: Ellianna Powers

HOGS

Lots: 142
Grand champion: Addyson Jones
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 236 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion: Kamryn Kiko
Bid: $16/pound
Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane
Grand champion carcass hog: Taylor Cope
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 248 pounds
Buyer: Wilson’s Sandy Creek Farm
Reserve champion carcass jpg: Maezie French
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: Simmons Grain

Bantam showmanship: Faith Berger
Junior showmanship: Lily Sanor
Intermediate showmanship: Larissa Fano
Senior showmanship: Sarah Baer
Bantam skillathon: Tatym Sigler
Junior skillathon: Colt Johnston
Intermediate skillathon: Daniel Readshaw
Senior skillathon: Addyson Jones
Showman of showmen: Larissa Fano
Outstanding project: Addyson Jones

LAMBS

Lots: 48
Grand champion: Isabella Pirogowicz
Bid: $13/pound
Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Parker Farms
Reserve champion: Allie Boyd
Bid: $14/pound
Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Rogers Mill, Inc.
Grand champion carcass lamb: Eva Marshall
Bid: $12/pound
Weight: 93 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Alex Morrow
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 130 pounds
Buyer: Darrel Lawson Jr. The Handyman

Bantam showmanship: Elizabeth Pirogowicz
Junior showmanship: Julliana Logan
Intermediate showmanship: Allie Boyd
Senior showmanship: Sarah Baer
Bantam skillathon: Elizabeth Pirogowicz
Junior skillathon: Riley Foster
Intermediate skillathon: Allie Boyd
Senior skillathon: Sarah Baer
Showman of showman: Allie Boyd
Outstanding project: Allie Boyd

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 12
Grand champion: Meyer Hahn
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 82 pounds
Buyer: Danielle Hahn
Reserve champion: Ella Humphrey
Bid: $13/pound
Weight: 46 pounds
Buyer: The Grazin’ Barn at Tipsy Farmer Winery

Bantam showmanship: Ella Humphrey
Intermediate showmanship: Sienna Hooten
Senior showmanship: Alexis Jones
Bantam skillathon: Ella Humphrey
Junior skillathon: Lane Farmer
Intermediate skillathon: Sienna Hooten
Outstanding project: Ella Humphrey

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Lots: 81
Grand champion: Brennen Wallace
Bid: $4/pound
Weight: 646 pounds
Buyer: The William’s Company
Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Bondoni
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 643 pounds
Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication

Bantam showmanship: Austin Lindesmith
Junior showmanship: Brayson Fisher
Intermediate showmanship: Allison Bricker
Senior showmanship: Olivia Grubb
Showman of showmen: Olivia Grubb
Bantam skillathon: Karlee Essick
Junior skillathon: Allison Bricker
Intermediate skillathon: Drake Coblentz
Senior skillathon: Grace Hall
Outstanding project: Allison Bricker

RABBITS

Lots: 27
Grand champion fryers: Parker Linkous
Bid: $650
Buyer: Kensington Dairy Bar
Reserve champion fryer: Nathanial Hall
Bid: $700
Buyer: Justin & Amanda Medure
Grand champion pen of rabbits: Nathanial Hall
Bid: $200
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction
Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Grand Linkous
Bid: $650
Buyer: Barrick Rentals LLC

CHICKENS

Lots: 31
Grand champion: Zane Liposky
Bid: $300
Buyers: Ellington Steak, Burger and Root Beer Stand
Reserve champion: Kate Slutz
Bid: $650
Buyers: RL Landscape Group Inc, Rohr Farms, ROW Services LLC

TURKEY

Lots: 54
Grand champion: Chezna Rettig
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Wayne Brock
Reserve champion exhibitor: Lindsey Neville
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Roger’s Mill Inc.

Bantam showmanship: Bridget Gruber
Junior showmanship: Hunter Panezott
Intermediate showmanship: Luke Gruber
Senior showmanship: Lindsey Neville
Showman of showmen: Lindsey Neville
Bantam skillathon: Bridget Gruber
Junior skillathon: Owen McCulley
Intermediate Skillathon: Trenton Wolfgang
Senior skillathon: Lindsey Neville
Outstanding project: Lindsey Neville

DAIRY PROMOTION

Grand champion exhibitor: Carli Binckley
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Gerber & Sons
Reserve champion exhibitor: Kylie Holmes
Bid: $12,000
Buyers: DW Dickey and Son Inc, Sandy and Beaver Insurance

Senior showmanship: Carli Binckley
Showman of showmen: Carli Binckley
Junior skillathon: Kylie Holmes
Intermediate skillathon: Carli Binckley
Total pounds champion: Kylie Holmes

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Ken Baer, Wade Baer, Baer Auctioneers & Rudy Kiko,
Randall Kiko, Kiko Auctioneers

Fair Queen and King: Sara Bailey and Timothy Brandon

2023 Columbiana County Fair Sale
1 of 24
2023 Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Taylor Cope's grand champion carcass hog sold for $9/pound to Wilson's Sandy Creek Farm. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Eva Marshall's grand champion carcass lamb sold to Kiko Meats for $12/pound. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Madison Aegerter's grand champion carcass steer sold for $19/pound to Leonard Truck & Trailer Inc. (TIna Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Dairy Promotion Cheese
Carli Binckley's grand champion dairy promotion project sold for $2,600 to Gerber & Sons. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion DBF
Brennen Wallace's grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $4/pound to The William's Company. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit
Parker Linkous's grand champion fryer rabbits sold for $650 to Kensington Dairy Bar. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Market Goat
Meyer Hahn's grand champion market goat sold to Danielle Hahn for $9/pound. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Market Hog
Addyson Jones' grand champion market hog sold for $15/pound to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Market Lamb
Isabella Pirogowicz sold her grand champion market lamb to Parker Farms for $13/pound. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Market Steer
Hannah Kibler's grand champion market steer sold for $23/pound to MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Grand Champion Market Turkey
Chezna Rettig's grand champion market turkey sold for $1,200 to Wayne Brock. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Maezie French's reserve champion carcass hog sold for $9/pound to Simmons Grain. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Alex Morrow's reserve champion lamb carcass sold for $6/pound to Darrel Lawson Jr, The Handyman. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Bryce Hoopes' reserve champion carcass steer sold for $22/pound to MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Dairy Promotion
Kylie Holmes' reserve champion dairy promotion cheese project sold for $12,000 to DW Dickey and Son Inc, Sandy and Beaver Insurance. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion DBF
Kaitlyn Bondoni's reserve champion dairy beef feeder sold for $7.50/pound to Hickey Metal Fabrication. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Fryer Rabbit
Nathanial Hall's reserve champion fryer rabbits sold for $700 to Justin and Amanda Medure. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Market Goat
Ella Humphrey's reserve champion market goat sold for $13/pound to The Grazin' Barn at Tipsy Farmer Winery. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Market Hog
Kamryn Kiko's reserve champion market hog sold for $16/pound to Eichler Propane. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Allie Boyd's reserve champion market lamb sold to Rogers Mill for $14/pound. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Market Steer
Kamryn Kiko's reserve champion market steer sold for $22/pound to Eichler Propane. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Market Turkey
Lindsey Neville's grand champion market turkey sold for $1,100 to Rogers Mill. (Tina Cutright photo)
2023 Reserve Champion Poultry
Kate Slutz's reserve champion chickens sold for $650 to RL Landscape Group Inc, Rohr Farms, ROW Services LLC. (Submitted photo)
2023 Grand Champion Chickens
Zane Liposky's grand champion chickens sold for $300 to Ellington Steak, Burger and Root Beer Stand.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.