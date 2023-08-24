More than 60 youth qualify for nationals at Buckeye State Pedal Tractor Pullers state champions

HARTFORD, Ohio — More than 170 children competed in the Buckeye State Pedal Pullers Ohio Championship Pull Aug. 12, at the Hartford Independent Fair, in Licking County.
The top 4 boys and girls in each age group at the state pull qualified for the national competition, to be held Sept. 23 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, said Mike Daiber, of Buckeye State Pedal Pullers.
Children from 17 states compete at nationals each year. The sanctioned states through the National Pedal Pullers Association are Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
About 15-25 families from Ohio go to the national pull each year, Daiber said.
BOYS
Age 4: 1. Ross Trentman; 2. Rhett Rode; 3. Ezra Little; 4. Beckett Bimey
Age 5: 1. Greyson Johnson; 2. Carl Butler; 3. Noah Gessel; 4. Jep Pitts
Age 6: 1. Gunner Dejulius; 2. Noah Arp; 3. Jax Pitts; 4. Lance Harris
Age 7: 1. Rob Beveridge; 2. Brayson Carrier; 3. Jaxon Gibson; 4. Deacon Little
Age 8: 1. Hunter Keller; 2. Brycen Lautanen; 3. Ridge Adams; 4. Jud Pitts
Age 9: 1. Wyatt June; 2. Camden Crone; 3. Landon Keller; 4. Anthony Mitchell
Age 10: 1. Colton Brandum; 2. Gideon Fleisher; 3. Charley Evans; 4. Eli Arp
Age 11: 1. Aaron Krabill; 2. Laine McKenna; 3. Trent Stocals; 4. Josiah Johnson
Age 12: 1. Logan Dowd; 2. Josef Suver; 3. Louie Lamirand
GIRLS
Age 4: 1. Ashlynn Gutheil; 2. Emma-Grace Spencer; 3. Ashlyn Troxell; 4. Rebecca Keller
Age 5: 1. Emmalyn Thornton; 2. Autumn Fetter; 3. Ainsley Fleisher; 4. Emberlee Cann
Age 6: 1. Colbie Koons; 2. Kosie Willis; 3. Sayler Kimble; 4. Lenore Nicholson
Age 7: 1. Olivia Rode; Makenna Bland; 3. Grace Evans; 4. Emma Shymamski
Age 8: 1. Hadlee Fetter; 2. Maison Kimble; 3. Cora Parks; 4. Isabelle Thornton
Age 9: 1. Caroline Raber; 2. Paisley Brenner; 3. Kayleigh Rode; 4. Hanna Claffey
Age 10: 1. Lidia Baker; 2. Dusta Ryder; 3. Hillary Coffey; 4. Piper Conn
Age 11: 1. McKinley Rocco; 2. Violet Krieg; 3. Evie Rocco; 4. Brianna Thornton
