More than 60 youth qualify for nationals at Buckeye State Pedal Tractor Pullers state champions

HARTFORD, Ohio — More than 170 children competed in the Buckeye State Pedal Pullers Ohio Championship Pull Aug. 12, at the Hartford Independent Fair, in Licking County.

The top 4 boys and girls in each age group at the state pull qualified for the national competition, to be held Sept. 23 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, said Mike Daiber, of Buckeye State Pedal Pullers.

Children from 17 states compete at nationals each year. The sanctioned states through the National Pedal Pullers Association are Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

About 15-25 families from Ohio go to the national pull each year, Daiber said.

BOYS

Age 4: 1. Ross Trentman; 2. Rhett Rode; 3. Ezra Little; 4. Beckett Bimey

Age 5: 1. Greyson Johnson; 2. Carl Butler; 3. Noah Gessel; 4. Jep Pitts

Age 6: 1. Gunner Dejulius; 2. Noah Arp; 3. Jax Pitts; 4. Lance Harris

Age 7: 1. Rob Beveridge; 2. Brayson Carrier; 3. Jaxon Gibson; 4. Deacon Little

Age 8: 1. Hunter Keller; 2. Brycen Lautanen; 3. Ridge Adams; 4. Jud Pitts

Age 9: 1. Wyatt June; 2. Camden Crone; 3. Landon Keller; 4. Anthony Mitchell

Age 10: 1. Colton Brandum; 2. Gideon Fleisher; 3. Charley Evans; 4. Eli Arp

Age 11: 1. Aaron Krabill; 2. Laine McKenna; 3. Trent Stocals; 4. Josiah Johnson

Age 12: 1. Logan Dowd; 2. Josef Suver; 3. Louie Lamirand

GIRLS

Age 4: 1. Ashlynn Gutheil; 2. Emma-Grace Spencer; 3. Ashlyn Troxell; 4. Rebecca Keller

Age 5: 1. Emmalyn Thornton; 2. Autumn Fetter; 3. Ainsley Fleisher; 4. Emberlee Cann

Age 6: 1. Colbie Koons; 2. Kosie Willis; 3. Sayler Kimble; 4. Lenore Nicholson

Age 7: 1. Olivia Rode; Makenna Bland; 3. Grace Evans; 4. Emma Shymamski

Age 8: 1. Hadlee Fetter; 2. Maison Kimble; 3. Cora Parks; 4. Isabelle Thornton

Age 9: 1. Caroline Raber; 2. Paisley Brenner; 3. Kayleigh Rode; 4. Hanna Claffey

Age 10: 1. Lidia Baker; 2. Dusta Ryder; 3. Hillary Coffey; 4. Piper Conn

Age 11: 1. McKinley Rocco; 2. Violet Krieg; 3. Evie Rocco; 4. Brianna Thornton