2023 Trumbull County Junior Fair Sale results

Justin Franko's grand champion market goat sold for $13/pound to Dr. Benton DDS. (Kevin Campbell photo)

Trumbull County Livestock Sale

Sale date: July 15, 2023

Sale total: $562,206.95

Lots: 270

MARKET BEEF

Lots: 29

Grand champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $17/pound  Weight: 1,430 pounds
Total: $24,310
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer

Reserve champion: Hunter Miller
Bid: $13/pound  Weight: 1,398 pounds
Total: $18,174
Buyer: Big Blue Trucking

CARCASS BEEF

Lots: 5

Grand champion: Marcus Murray
Bid: $8/pound  Weight: 718 pounds
Total: $5,744
Buyer: Heritage Hill Seed Company — Pioneer Seed Sales

Reserve champion: John Shaw III
Big: $4.50/pound  Weight: 855 pounds
Total: $3,847.50
Buyer: Schwartz Farms LLC

MARKET HOG

Lots: 71

Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $32/pound  Weight: 282 pounds
Total: $9,024
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

Reserve champion: Blake Miller
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 264 pounds
Total: $5,280
Buyer: Pennsylvania Grain Processing

CARCASS HOG

Lots: 20

Grand champion: Paige Vondrasek
Bid: $8.50/pound  Weight: 212 pounds
Total: $1,802
Buyer: Smith French Fries and Kielbasi

Reserve champion: Hunter Miller
Bid: $7/pound  Weight: 204 pounds
Total: $1,428
Buyer: Denmandale Dairy

MARKET LAMB

Lots: 16

Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $25/pound  Weight: 160 pounds
Total: $4,050
Buyer: Adaboy Services

Reserve champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $27/pound  Weight: 125 pounds
Total: $3,375
Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford

CARCASS LAMB

Lots: 7

Grand champion: Nicholas Jones
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 47 pounds
Total: $940
Buyer: Meiners Service Company — Kevin & Coleen Meiner

Reserve champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $21/pound  Weight: 58 pounds
Total: $1,218
Buyer: Northside Farms

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 14

Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $13/pound  Weight: 75 pounds
Total: $975
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS

Reserve champion: Izaac Biery
Bid: $11/pound  Weight: 76 pounds
Total: $836
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS

MARKET DUCKS

Lots: 15

Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $132.50/pound  Weight: 8.6 pounds
Total: $1,139.50
Buyer: Nathan Omerzo

Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $80/pound  Weight: 8 pounds
Total: $640
Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers, LLC

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER

Lots: 20

Grand champion: Grayson Moody
Bid: $4/pound  Weight: 531 pounds
Total: $2,124
Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion: Logan Smallsreed
Bid: $2/pound  Weight: 580 pounds
Total: $1,160
Buyer: Lee and Kelly Beers

MARKET CHICKEN

Lots: 41

Grand champion: Shelby McManus
Bid: $40/pound  Weight: 22.6 pounds
Total: $904
Buyer: Allen Way Farm

Reserve champion: Trevor Pleva
Bid: $77/pound  Weight: 21.6 pounds
Total: $1,663.20
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

MARKET GEESE

Lots: 2

Grand champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $31/pound  Weight: 13.4 pounds
Total: $415.40
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $31/pound  Weight: 13.6 pounds
Total: $421.60
Buyer: Travis Fair

MARKET RABBIT

Lots: 1

Grand champion: Andrew Totten
Bid: $55/pound  Weight: 7.9 pounds
Total: $434.50
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS

MARKET TURKEY

Lots: 29

Grand champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $77/pound  Weight: 48.4 pounds
Total: $3,726.80
Buyer: Chalkers Auction

Reserve champion: Alaina Aberegg
Bid: $45/pound  Weight: 46.8 pounds
Total: $2,106
Buyer: Dennis Malloy

The charity hog raised by Masyn and Tyson Webster raised $6,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital

Auctioneers: Duke Whiting and Drew Turner

Ringmen: Logan Culp, Luke Culp and Tate Smith

Fair Queen: McKenzie Dyson

Fair Princess: Isabella Bailey

Fair Prince: Gabriel Bonar

2023 Trumbull County Junior Fair
Shelby McManus's grand champion chickens sold for $40/pound to Allen Way Farm. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Trevor Pleva's reserve champion market chickens sold for $77/pound to Geauga Credit Union. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Grayson Moody sold his grand champion dairy beef feeder to Northside Farms for $4/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Justin Hall's grand champion market duck sold for $132.50/pound to Nathan Omerzo. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Justin Hall's reserve champion market duck sold for $80/pound to Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Izaac Biery's reserve champion market goat sold for $11/pound to Dr. Benton DDS. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Allison Rowe sold her grand champion goose for $31/pound to Duke Whiting Auctioneer. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Allison Rowe's reserve champion market goose sold for $31/pound to Travis Fair. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Avery Rice sold her grand champion market lamb for $25/pound to Adaboy Services. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Anistyn Williams sold her reserve champion market lamb to Mark Thomas Ford for $27/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Nicholas Jones sold his grand champion carcass lamb for $20/pound to Meiners Service Company. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Milkena Moody sold her reserve champion carcass lamb to Northside Farms for $21/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Andrew Totten sold his grand champion market rabbits to Dr. Benton DDS for $55/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Anistyn Williams sold her grand champion market steer to Leonard Truck and Trailer for $17/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Hunter Miller's reserve champion market steer sold for $13/pound to Big Blue Trucking. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Marcus Murray's grand champion carcass steer sold for $8/pound to Heritage Hill Seed Company — Pioneer Seed Sales. (Kevin Campbell photo)
John Shaw III sold his reserve champion carcass beef for $4.50/pound to Schwartz Farms LLC. (Kevin Campbell photo)
The charity hog raised by Masyn and Tyson Webster raised $6,500 for Akron Children's Hospital. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Avery Rice's grand champion market hog sold for $32/pound to Cockeye BBQ. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Blake Miller's reserve champion market hog sold for $20/pound to Pennsylvania Grain Processing. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Paige Vondrasek's grand champion carcass hog sold for $8.50/pound to Smith French Fries and Kielbasi. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Denmandale Dairy bought Hunter Miller's reserve champion carcass hog for $7/pound. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Alaina Aberegg's reserve champion market turkey sold for $45/pound to Dennis Malloy. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Logan Easterday's grand champion turkey sold for $77/pound to Chalkers Auction. (Kevin Campbell photo)
Justin Franko's grand champion market goat sold for $13/pound to Dr. Benton DDS. (Kevin Campbell photo)

