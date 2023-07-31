2023 Trumbull County Junior Fair Sale results

Trumbull County Livestock Sale
Sale date: July 15, 2023
Sale total: $562,206.95
Lots: 270
MARKET BEEF
Lots: 29
Grand champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 1,430 pounds
Total: $24,310
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer
Reserve champion: Hunter Miller
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 1,398 pounds
Total: $18,174
Buyer: Big Blue Trucking
CARCASS BEEF
Lots: 5
Grand champion: Marcus Murray
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 718 pounds
Total: $5,744
Buyer: Heritage Hill Seed Company — Pioneer Seed Sales
Reserve champion: John Shaw III
Big: $4.50/pound Weight: 855 pounds
Total: $3,847.50
Buyer: Schwartz Farms LLC
MARKET HOG
Lots: 71
Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $32/pound Weight: 282 pounds
Total: $9,024
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
Reserve champion: Blake Miller
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 264 pounds
Total: $5,280
Buyer: Pennsylvania Grain Processing
CARCASS HOG
Lots: 20
Grand champion: Paige Vondrasek
Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 212 pounds
Total: $1,802
Buyer: Smith French Fries and Kielbasi
Reserve champion: Hunter Miller
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 204 pounds
Total: $1,428
Buyer: Denmandale Dairy
MARKET LAMB
Lots: 16
Grand champion: Avery Rice
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 160 pounds
Total: $4,050
Buyer: Adaboy Services
Reserve champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $27/pound Weight: 125 pounds
Total: $3,375
Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford
CARCASS LAMB
Lots: 7
Grand champion: Nicholas Jones
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 47 pounds
Total: $940
Buyer: Meiners Service Company — Kevin & Coleen Meiner
Reserve champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 58 pounds
Total: $1,218
Buyer: Northside Farms
MARKET GOATS
Lots: 14
Grand champion: Justin Franko
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 75 pounds
Total: $975
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS
Reserve champion: Izaac Biery
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 76 pounds
Total: $836
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS
MARKET DUCKS
Lots: 15
Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $132.50/pound Weight: 8.6 pounds
Total: $1,139.50
Buyer: Nathan Omerzo
Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $80/pound Weight: 8 pounds
Total: $640
Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers, LLC
DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
Lots: 20
Grand champion: Grayson Moody
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 531 pounds
Total: $2,124
Buyer: Northside Farms
Reserve champion: Logan Smallsreed
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 580 pounds
Total: $1,160
Buyer: Lee and Kelly Beers
MARKET CHICKEN
Lots: 41
Grand champion: Shelby McManus
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 22.6 pounds
Total: $904
Buyer: Allen Way Farm
Reserve champion: Trevor Pleva
Bid: $77/pound Weight: 21.6 pounds
Total: $1,663.20
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
MARKET GEESE
Lots: 2
Grand champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 13.4 pounds
Total: $415.40
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 13.6 pounds
Total: $421.60
Buyer: Travis Fair
MARKET RABBIT
Lots: 1
Grand champion: Andrew Totten
Bid: $55/pound Weight: 7.9 pounds
Total: $434.50
Buyer: Dr. Benton DDS
MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 29
Grand champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $77/pound Weight: 48.4 pounds
Total: $3,726.80
Buyer: Chalkers Auction
Reserve champion: Alaina Aberegg
Bid: $45/pound Weight: 46.8 pounds
Total: $2,106
Buyer: Dennis Malloy
The charity hog raised by Masyn and Tyson Webster raised $6,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital
Auctioneers: Duke Whiting and Drew Turner
Ringmen: Logan Culp, Luke Culp and Tate Smith
Fair Queen: McKenzie Dyson
Fair Princess: Isabella Bailey
Fair Prince: Gabriel Bonar
