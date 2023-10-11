2023 Tuscarawas County Fair sale

Tuscarawas County Junior Fair Sale Results
Sale date: Sept. 21-23, 2023
Sale total: $1,703,563.25
Total lots: 653
STEERS
Lots: 89
Grand champion: Annistyn Oszust
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 1,342 pounds
Buyer: Kimble Company
Reserve champion: Makenna Oszust
Bid: $9.25/pound
Weight: 1,404 pounds
Buyer: WM Commercial Roofing
Grand champion bred born and raised: Lillian Sproul
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 1,508 pounds
Buyer: Eleet Crygenics Inc
Reserve champion bred born and raised: Kielyn Simmons
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 1,404 pounds
Buyer: Wendy’s of Tuscarawas County
Beginner showmanship: Seely Welch
Junior showmanship: Layton Immel
Intermediate showmanship: Barrett Evans
Senior showmanship: Emmalynne Berger
Supreme showmanship: Barrett Evans
Outstanding Market Exhibitors – Beef
Beginner: Haley Wisselgren
Intermediate: Barrett Evans
Advanced: Kelly Hinds
HOGS
Lots: 293
Grand champion: Karter Ellwood
Bid: $23/pound
Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC
Reserve champion: Seely Welch
Bid: $23/pound
Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC
18 yo showmanship: Jennafer Zeigler
17 yo showmanship: Lance Yoder
16 yo showmanship: Stockton Young
15 yo showmanship: Allison Kendle
14 yo showmanship: Kaitlin Yoder
13 yo showmanship: Madison Burkholder
12 yo showmanship: Karter Ellwood
11 yo showmanship: Kale Cowan
10 yo showmanship: Haley Breehl
9 yo showmanship: Seely Welch
Junior beginner showmanship: Everleigh Cowan
Senior beginner showmanship: Codie Rufenacht
Supreme swine showmanship: Kaitlin Yoder
Outstanding Market Exhibitors — Hogs
Beginner: Haley Breehl
Intermediate: Karter Ellwood
Advanced: Allison Kendle
LAMBS
Lots: 33
Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $27/pound
Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers, Realtors and Advisors
Reserve champion: Reide Black
Bid: $27/pound
Weight: 138 pounds
Buyers: Dino Piergallini & Sons Equipment Inc, Dino Rents
Beginner showmanship: Madisyn Brandt
Junior showmanship: Tayler McDonnell
Intermediate showmanship: Brady Evans
Senior showmanship: Madalyn Sinnett
Supreme showmanship: Adeline Kendle
Outstanding Market Exhibitor — Sheep
Beginner: Tayler McDonnell
Intermediate: Ethan Specht
Advanced: Marshall Miller and Adeline Kendle
MARKET GOATS
Lots: 45
Grand champion: Kody Stein
Bid: $22/pound
Weight: 93 pounds
Buyers: Cronebaugh Auction Service, CYA Exchange and Bob Hall Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose
Bid: $16/pound
Weight: 87 pounds
Buyers: Michelle and Lauren Rennicker, Bases Loaded Training Facility
Beginner showmanship: Olivia Sproul
Junior showmanship: Amarallis Demos
Intermediate showmanship: Kortlynn Miller
Senior showmanship: Emmalynne Berger
Supreme showmanship: Kortlynn Miller
Outstanding Market Exhibitor – Goats
Beginner: Kody Stein
Intermediate: Kylie Stein
Advanced: Celeste Rummell
RABBITS
Lots: 22 pens of three and 4 single fryers
Grand champion: Rachel Sigler
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Novelis Uhrichsville Works
Reserve champion: Madalyn Mech
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Mike-Matco Tools
Beginner showmanship: Zelda Sigler
Junior showmanship: Riley Fair
Intermediate showmanship: Kortlynn Miller
Senior showmanship: Rachel Brick
Supreme showmanship: Rachel Brick
Outstanding Market Exhibitors – Rabbit
Beginner: Clayton Coolman
Intermediate: Rachel Sigler
Advanced: Hailey Schlabach
CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Three: 87
Grand champion: Lincoln Flinner
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC
Reserve champion: Norah Chismar
Bid: $2,250
Buyer: Jamie’s Apple Treats
Beginner showmanship: Hunter Houze
Junior showmanship: Ronan Chismar
Intermediate showmanship: Reed Cronebaugh
Senior showmanship: Chett Troyer
Champion showmanship: Norah Chismar
Outstanding Market Exhibitors – Chickens
Beginner: Jackson Burkholder
Intermediate: Ronan Chismar
Advanced: Norah Chismar
TURKEYS
Lots: 31
Grand champion: Hunter Albright
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Bennington Propane and Tappan Lakeside Resort
Reserve champion: Griffen Stockert
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Lucky Tree Service
Beginner Showmanship: Arlie Waller
Junior Showmanship: Abbey Zurfley
Intermediate Showmanship: Elias Harris
Senior Showmanship: Chelsea Storrie
Champion Turkey Showmanship: Angelina Heredia
Outstanding Market Exhibitors – Turkey
Beginner: Colby Waller
Intermediate: Chelsea Storrie
Advanced: Emily Zurfley
DUCKS
Lots: 13
Grand champion: Ronan Chismar
Bid: $1,750
Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC
Reserve champion: Norah Chismar
Bid: $1,750
Buyer: Broadrun Poultry LLC – Matt Miller
Beginner showmanship: Tyus Lieser
Junior showmanship: Ronan Chismar
Intermediate showmanship: Reed Cronebaugh
Champion showmanship: Rory Chismar
Outstanding Market Exhibitor – Duck
Beginner: Sawyer Cronebaugh
Intermediate: Ronan Chismar
Advanced: Norah Chismar
