2024 Cuyahoga County Fair 4-H Livestock Sale

Aug. 12, 2024 | Sale Total: $66,744.20 | Total Lots: 67 lots

RABBITS: 5 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION FRYERS: Hannah Eldridge | Bid: $250 |Weight: 14.5 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; GRAND CHAMPION ROASTER: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $310 | Weight: 12.6 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM; RESERVE CHAMPION ROASTER: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $250 | Weight: 11.8 lbs | Buyer: Beth Durda

QUAIL: 5 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Matthew Millard| Bid: $210 | Buyer: Hines Family; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kali Novicky | Bid: $190 | Buyer: Andrew Koranda

DUCKS: 2 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $320 | Weight: 20.7 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION: Rillian Blondin | Bid: $170 |Weight: 18.7 lbs | Buyer: Jacob Durda

GEESE: 2 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $170 |Weight: 16.3 lbs | Buyer: Chicken Coop Farms, Chris Mills; RESERVE CHAMPION: Stosh Skoczen | Bid: $340 | Weight: 20.6 lbs | Buyer: Creekside Engineering

CHICKENS: 14 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Henry Pierce | Bid: $1,950 |Weight: 23.6 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM; RESERVE CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $500 | Weight: 23 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care DVM, Brooke Wright

TURKEYS: 10 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $510 | Weight: 53 lbs (pen of 2) | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hannah Eldridge | Bid: $310 | Weight: 47 lbs (pen of 2) | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM

GOAT: 1 LOT

GRAND CHAMPION: Sophie Eldridge | Bid: $3.10/lb |Weight: 62 lbs |Buyer: Jacob Durda

LAMB: 2 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Owen Szpak | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 112 lbs | Buyer: Jim and Annie Mikesina; RESERVE CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 162 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM

SWINE: 14 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Anthony Fillipa |Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 250 lbs | Buyer: Pierce Family/Meadow Green Farm; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ben Hechko | Bid: $4.30/lb |Weight: 256 lbs | Buyer: Sullivan Orthodontics

STEER: 7 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Stosh Skoczen | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 1,400 lbs | Buyer: Creekside Engineering; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $5.90/lb | Weight: 775 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM

Henry Pierce, president of the North Royalton Homesteaders 4-H Club was challenged by Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care to find a creative way to grow local support for the Cuyahoga County Fair’s 4-H Livestock Auction.

He launched a service project this summer to visit local businesses and government officials to explain the impact the 4-H program has not only on local youth, but also to the greater community.

New businesses or local government officials who attended the auction were eligible to receive the turkeys Pierce raised: two turkeys for their family and two more donated to the charity of their choice.

North Olmsted City Councilperson Chris Glassburn won the raffle, and donated all four turkeys to the Oxcart Pantry, which serves an area hit hard by recent tornadoes.