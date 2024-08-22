2024 Cuyahoga County Fair 4-H Livestock Sale

Aug. 12, 2024 | Sale Total: $66,744.20 | Total Lots: 67 lots
RABBITS: 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION FRYERS: Hannah Eldridge | Bid: $250 |Weight: 14.5 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; GRAND CHAMPION ROASTER: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $310 | Weight: 12.6 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM; RESERVE CHAMPION ROASTER: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $250 | Weight: 11.8 lbs | Buyer: Beth Durda
QUAIL: 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Matthew Millard| Bid: $210 | Buyer: Hines Family; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kali Novicky | Bid: $190 | Buyer: Andrew Koranda
DUCKS: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $320 | Weight: 20.7 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION: Rillian Blondin | Bid: $170 |Weight: 18.7 lbs | Buyer: Jacob Durda
GEESE: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $170 |Weight: 16.3 lbs | Buyer: Chicken Coop Farms, Chris Mills; RESERVE CHAMPION: Stosh Skoczen | Bid: $340 | Weight: 20.6 lbs | Buyer: Creekside Engineering
CHICKENS: 14 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Henry Pierce | Bid: $1,950 |Weight: 23.6 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM; RESERVE CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $500 | Weight: 23 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care DVM, Brooke Wright
TURKEYS: 10 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $510 | Weight: 53 lbs (pen of 2) | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hannah Eldridge | Bid: $310 | Weight: 47 lbs (pen of 2) | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM
GOAT: 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Sophie Eldridge | Bid: $3.10/lb |Weight: 62 lbs |Buyer: Jacob Durda
LAMB: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Owen Szpak | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 112 lbs | Buyer: Jim and Annie Mikesina; RESERVE CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 162 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM
SWINE: 14 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Anthony Fillipa |Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 250 lbs | Buyer: Pierce Family/Meadow Green Farm; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ben Hechko | Bid: $4.30/lb |Weight: 256 lbs | Buyer: Sullivan Orthodontics
STEER: 7 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Stosh Skoczen | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 1,400 lbs | Buyer: Creekside Engineering; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $5.90/lb | Weight: 775 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care, Lindsay Kostal, DVM
Special project
Henry Pierce, president of the North Royalton Homesteaders 4-H Club was challenged by Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care to find a creative way to grow local support for the Cuyahoga County Fair’s 4-H Livestock Auction.
He launched a service project this summer to visit local businesses and government officials to explain the impact the 4-H program has not only on local youth, but also to the greater community.
New businesses or local government officials who attended the auction were eligible to receive the turkeys Pierce raised: two turkeys for their family and two more donated to the charity of their choice.
North Olmsted City Councilperson Chris Glassburn won the raffle, and donated all four turkeys to the Oxcart Pantry, which serves an area hit hard by recent tornadoes.