2024 Lawrence County 4-H & FFA Junior Livestock Sale

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET HOG: KAIDEN BENNETT

Aug. 17, 2024 | Total: $300,300.15 | Lots: 229

MARKET BEEF: 30 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Bayleigh Miller | Bid: $3.50/lb | Weight: 1,348 lbs | Buyer: Mercer/Grove City KOA; RESERVE CHAMPION: Lincoln Miller | Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 1,372 lbs | Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Grady George | Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 1,493 lbs | Buyers: Whiting Family Food and Whiting Family Vision Care; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Chase Shingler | Bid: $2.50/lb | Weight: 1,432 lbs | Buyer: Protech Asphalt

MARKET HOG: 98 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kaiden Bennet | Bid: $14/lb | Weight: 270 lbs | Buyer: Nick’s Autobody; RESERVE CHAMPION: Alexis Sherry | Bid: $4/lb | Weight: 275 lbs | Buyer: Dr. Jeff and Brenda McKissick; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. | Bid: $5/lb| Weight: 297 lbs | Buyer: Mike Nicklas; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Casen Osborne | Bid: $5.50/lb | Weight: 259 lbs | Buyer: In Memory of Ken Luckock

MARKET LAMB: 38 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Alexis Sherry | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 149 lbs | Buyer: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC.; RESERVE CHAMPION: Caleb Miller | Bid: $9/lb | Weight: 139 lbs | Buyer: Lakeland Dairy Farm; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Mariska Zias | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 122 lbs | Buyer: New Castle Agway; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Maelee Whiting | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 128 lbs | Buyer: RTL Forest and Farm

MARKET GOAT: 39 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Alexis Sherry | Bid: $25/lb | Weight: 90 lbs | Buyesr: Apple Grove Vet Clinic, Beth Hillmar Auctioneer, New N.W. Sales Company; RESERVE CHAMPION: Sidney Andrews | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 117 lbs | Buyesr: Dr. Jeff and Brenda McKissick; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Emilee Book | Bid: $7/lb | Weight: 70 lbs | Buyesr: Book Family Seed Sales, T Book Family Farm, LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Emersyn Kelley | Bid: $7/lb | Weight: 79 lbs | Buyer: Mitchell J Kerr Auctioneer

MARKET POULTRY PEN: 7 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Leslie London | Bid: $350 | Weight: 26.5 lbs | Buyer: WILCO; RESERVE CHAMPION: Leslie London | Bid: $400 | Weight: 25.2 lbs | Buyer: Whispering Pines Veterinary Services

MARKET TURKEY: 3 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Leslie London | Bid: $500 | Weight: 23.8 lbs | Buyer: McClymonds Supply + Transit; RESERVE CHAMPION: Leslie London | Bid: $425 | Weight: 26.8 | Buyer: Portersville Family Practice

MARKET ROASTER RABBIT: 10 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Reese Way | Bid: $200 | Weight: 7.4 lbs | Buyer: Queen City Fruit and Produce; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hailey Norden | Bid: $200 | Weight: 7.4 lbs | Buyer: New Castle Agway

MARKET RABBIT PEN: 4 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kayla Mackrell | Bid: $450 | Weight: 10.9 lbs | Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic; RESERVE CHAMPION: Caleb Miller | Bid: $350 | Weight: 11.1 lbs | Buyer: Altmeyers Western Wear

OUTSTANDING SENIOR LIVESTOCK MEMBER: Lettie Mahle, Wilmington Area FFA

AUCTIONEERS: Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Mitchell Kerr, Matt Lawrence, Roger Croll, Duke Whiting and Don Braham

PHOTOGRAPHER: Cassidy Baker

