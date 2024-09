2024 Mercer County (PA) 4-H Livestock Sale of Champions

By Other News

SALE DATE: Aug. 2, 2024 | TOTAL: $164,023.25 | LOTS: 122

MARKET RABBITS

GRAND CHAMPION: Thor Noble | Bid: $425 (meat pen) | Buyer: County Market; RESERVE CHAMPION: Christian Thieleman | Bid: $425 (meat pen) | Buyer: Newton Financial Services

MARKET GOATS

GRAND CHAMPION: Audrey Lawrence | Bid: $9/lb | Weight: 100 lbs | Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center; RESERVE CHAMPION: Madelynn Helch | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 68 lbs | Buyer: The Goat Bar and Grill & Miller’s Mercer Livestock Auction

MARKET LAMBS

GRAND CHAMPION: Dakota Ligo | Bid: $20.50/lb | Weight: 120 lbs | Buyer: Fette Vet Clinic; RESERVE CHAMPION: Colton Ligo |Bid: $14/lb | Weight: 138 lbs | Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center

MARKET BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION: Silas Mayne | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 1,293 lbs | Buyer: Howard and Son Meat Packing & DJ’s Smokehouse; RESERVE CHAMPION: Addison Olson | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 1,130 lbs | Buyer: Barbaur Beef

MARKET SWINE

GRAND CHAMPION: Colton Ligo | Bid: $7.75/lb | Weight: 284 lbs| Buyer: Westford Milling Co; RESERVE CHAMPION: Sydnie Powell | Bid: $10.75/lb | Weight: 267 lbs | Buyer: American Crop Insurance & Book Family Seeds Sales LLC

MARKET DAIRY BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION: Jordan Olson | Bid: $1,450 | Weight: 636 lbs | Buyer: Mercer County State Bank; RESERVE CHAMPION: Addison Olson | Bid: $1,250 | Weight: 764 lbs | Buyer: New NW Sales Company

HIGH CHEESE YIELD WINNER: Owen Hill | Yield: 7.5 pounds daily yield | Buyers: In Memory of Elaine Hill Leise for $1,150 and Sandy Lake Mills for $850

PHOTOGRAPHER: James Reuff

