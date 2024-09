2024 Muskingum County Fair Market Livestock Sales

By Other News

Aug. 15-17, 2024 | Total: $958,731.20 | Lots: 542

LAMB: 51 lots

GRAND CHAMPION: Paige Atkins | Bid: $6,680 | Buyers: Bain Goff Builders, Buckeye Steel, CD Livestock, German Farms Market, Granville Milling Co, I-70 Auction, Martin Yoder, Nicholas Farms/ Nicholas Meats, Park National Bank, Ross Parks Auctioneering, Shotgun Red Pulling Team, Sunset Ridge Farm, TJ Jefferies and W Hatfield Farms; RESERVE CHAMPION: Caiden Lake | Bid: $2,160 | Buyers: Don & Brenda Madden, Madden Seed Sales and Mission Insurance Agency

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Cooper Fox | Bid: $5,934 | Buyers: Fink’s Harley Davidson, Fink’s Used Cars, Northwestern Mutual-Dosch Wealth Management and Park National Bank; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Wyatt Tysinger | Bid: $2,840 | Buyers: DJ Johnson Construction and Northstar Pizza

STEER: 70 lots

GRAND CHAMPION: Dylan Sotherden | Bid: $6,138 | Buyer: Luburgh Inc.;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Hoyt Dodson | Bid: 6,540 | Buyer: Shirer Meats LLC

GOAT: 75 lots

GRAND CHAMPION: Jayden Hinkle | Bid: $1,974 | Buyers: Ables Heating Cooling & Electric, American Light Co., Boyer Insurance & Financial, Mattingly Family Companies and Schmidty’s; RESERVE CHAMPION: Elliana Moran | Bid: $1,018 | Buyer: Win-Waste Innovations

HOG: 176 lots

GRAND CHAMPION: Mayci Hague | Bid: $2,800 | Buyer: Kimble Recycle & Disposal; RESERVE CHAMPION: Garrett Church | Bid: $3,080 | Buyer: Freedom Tactical/Lumbertown

SMALL ANIMAL LOTS: 170

CHICKENS

GRAND CHAMPION: Rawlin Rollison | Bid: $1,500 | Buyer: Weiser Plumbing & Construction LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Connor Britenburg | Bid: $750 | Buyer: J&E Distributors, Mossy Oak Properties and Carlwich Stop & Shop

TURKEY

GRAND CHAMPION: Luke Briggs | Bid: $1,400 | Buyers: Farm Supply Center and Michel Livestock LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Garrett Newman | Bid: $1,050 | Buyers: Shelly and Sands Co.

DUCK

GRAND CHAMPION: Kountry Beach | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Deitrick Lawn Care, LLC, Deitrick Valley Farms, LLC and Drake Prouty for County Commissioner, Horseshoe Bar & Grill, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Levi Baker Honda Hills Motorcross, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Precision Roofing, Republican Club/Muskingum, Safety Training & More LLC, Shelly Materials, Sidwell Materials Inc and The Energy Cooperative; RESERVE CHAMPION: Lillian Dosch | Bid: $1,400 | Buyers: Muskingum Commercial Roofing and Northwestern Mutual-Dosch Wealth Management

GOOSE

GRAND CHAMPION: Aaron McConnell | Bid: $1,700 | Buyers: McCabe Acres and Win-Waste Innovations

RABBITS

GRAND CHAMPION: James McCandlish | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: Precision Pizza; RESERVE CHAMPION: Isabella Siddle | Bid: $650 | Buyer: Hunter Nutrition Quality Livestock Feeds

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Sophia Derry | Bid: $1,200 | Buyers: Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Deitrick Lawn Care, LLC, Deitrick Valley Farms, LLC, Drake Prouty for County Commissioner, Horseshoe Bar & Grill, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Levi Baker Honda Hills Motorcross, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Mount Perry Propane, Precision Roofing, Republican Club/Muskingum, Safety Training & More LLC, Shelly Materials, Sidwell Materials Inc and The Energy Cooperative; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Blake Adams | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Vernon Valley Milking Shorthorns

