2024 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction brought in $26,500 this year. The event was held Aug. 4 in the WCOL Celeste Center.

More than $134,000 will fund the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program to continue supporting Ohio youth in agriculture and beyond.

Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program was developed to reward junior exhibitors participating in the Ohio State Fair. In 2023, the program was renamed the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program in honor of retiring Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler, who was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the program. Strickler, who was general manager for 20 years, retired following the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

Funds for the program are made up of the dollars received over the caps that are placed on the amount exhibitors can receive from the Sale of Champions. The funds from the program are distributed among more than 20 scholarships, outstanding market exhibitor program, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship contests, skillathons and many other 4-H and FFA activities. Prior to the 2024 sale, the Youth Reserve Program had collected $5.1 million since its inception, supporting more than 45,400 youth.

MARKET BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION: Annistyn Oszust, Tuscarawas County | Buyer: The Kroger Company, Bob Evans Farms, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association | Price: $40,000 | Cap: $25,000;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Essie McGuire, Champaign County | Buyer: OKI, Inc., Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, NetSteady, SP+, Expo Services and Ohio Quarter Horse Association | Price: $22,000 | Cap: $18,000

MARKET BARROW

GRAND CHAMPION: Kylie Locke, Clark County | Buyer: Giant Eagle and Sugardale Foods | Price: $37,000 | Cap: $13,000;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Kole Bishop, Champaign County | Buyer: The Kroger Company, Bob Evans Farms and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation | Price: $35,000 | Cap: $9,000

MARKET LAMB

GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Shroyer, Logan County | Buyer: The Kroger Company, Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation | Price: $13,000 | Cap: $13,000;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Marshall Miller, Tuscarawas County | Buyer: Giant Eagle and Sugardale Foods | Price: $12,000 |Cap: $9,000

MEAT CHICKENS

GRAND CHAMPION: Alec Genter, Fulton County | Buyer: Giant Eagle and Springer Mountain Farms | Price: $21,000 |Cap: $7,000;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Ava Hester, Clinton County | Buyer: The Kroger Company and Gerber Poultry | Price: $11,000 | Cap: $5,000

MARKET TURKEY

GRAND CHAMPION: Isabel Newman, Muskingum County | Buyer: Cooper Farms, Faith Driving School, Bob Evans Farms, Farmer Boys, Sarka Electric and Dangler Excavating, LLC | Price: $15,000 | Cap: $6,000

MARKET GOAT

GRAND CHAMPION: Maya McCoy, Fayette County | Buyer: Event Marketing Strategies, Talley Amusements, Tim and Glenda Huffman of Huffman’s Market and Faith Driving School | Price: $15,000 | Cap: $8,000;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Braxton Method, Auglaize County | Buyer: OKI, Inc, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, NetSteady, Expo Services and Ohio Quarter Horse Association | Price: $7,000 | Cap: $4,000

DAIRY

GRAND CHAMPION SWISS CHEESE: Pearl Valley Cheese, representing the seven dairy champions and two supreme dairy showmen | BUYER: A.G. Boogher & Sons, Inc. and American Dairy Association Mideast |Price: $32,500 |Cap: $9,000

GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE: Audry Sidle, Wayne County

GRAND CHAMPION BROWN SWISS: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

GRAND CHAMPION GUERNSEY: Savannah Thomas, Champaign County

GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN: Colton Thomas, Champaign County

GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY: Lily Elsass, Auglaize County

GRAND CHAMPION MILKING SHORTHORN: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

GRAND CHAMPION RED AND WHITE: Allison Francis, Darke County

SUPREME SHOWMAN: Week 1 — Lily Elsass, Auglaize County; Week 2 — Carissa Pittman, Wayne County