2024 Wayne County Junior Fair Sale results

Sept. 11-12, 2024 | Total Sale: $1,595,175.53 | Total Lots: 1,222

DAIRY STEER

GRAND CHAMPION: Haley Caldwell | Bid: $4.25/lb | Weight: 1,607 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Recycling and Disposal; RESERVE CHAMPION: Karter Zimmerly | Bid: $9/lb | Weight: 1,629 lbs | Buyers: Santmyer Energy and Smetzer Tire; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Mia Snyder | Bid: $4.50/lb | Weight: 1,002 lbs | Buyer: H.A.D. Inc. Drilling Contractors; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Lily Ramsier | Bid: $4.50/lb | Weight: 886 lbs | Buyer: Sterling Farm Equipment

MARKET BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION STEER: Owen Bailey | Bid: $26/lb | Weight: 1,381 lbs | Buyer: Pallotta Ford Lincoln; RESERVE CHAMPION STEER: Kya Csapo | Bid: $7/lb | Weight: 1,453 lbs | Buyer: Gasser Farms LLC; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Aaliyah Roth | Bid: $11.50/lb | Weight: 958 lbs | Buyer: Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Elliot Andrews | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 906 lbs | Buyer: Clothing Warehouse Everything Surplus

MARKET GOAT

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION MEAT GOAT: Delaney Dudte | Bid: $3,000 | Weight: 100 lbs | Buyer: CRW Freight Management Services Inc.; OVERALL RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT GOAT: Olivia Stoudmire | Bid: $2,200 | Weight: 94 lbs | Buyers: Twin Oaks Dermatology & Eye Surgery, Drs. Shane and Sireesha Clark; GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT: Kelsey Brumme | Bid: $1,400 | Weight: 105 lbs | Buyer: Country Road Vet Services; RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT: Benaiah Silvestri | Bid: $650 | Weight: 96 lbs | Buyer: 3-D Meats; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Matthew Taylor | Bid: $800 | Weight: 39 lbs | Buyer: Nicholette Rodgers; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Collin Keplar | Bid: $800 | Weight: 37 lbs | Buyer: Diamond J Ranch

MARKET LAMB

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION: Brynlee Bolinger | Bid: $32/lb | Weight: 151 lbs | Buyer: Doylestown Animal Clinic; OVERALL RESERVE CHAMPION: Jagger Hyatt | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 147 lbs | Buyer: Joyride Transport; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS: Aubree Cain | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 79 lbs | Buyer: Brewster Cheese; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Wade Ubelhart | Bid: $12/lb | Weight: 71 lbs | Buyer: Wayne County Kiko’s Complete Auction Service

CHICKEN (PEN OF 2)

GRAND CHAMPION: Brielle Boston | Bid: $1,600 | Buyer: Moonbeam Inc; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hannah Boston | Bid: $2,000 | Buyer: Moonbeam Inc

TURKEY

GRAND CHAMPION: Lacy Ramsier | Bid: $1,500 | Buyer: Gregg Orthodontics; RESERVE CHAMPION: McKensie McCoy | Bid: $1,450 | Buyer: Santmyer Energy

DUCK

GRAND CHAMPION: Derek Shaffer | Bid: $1,150 | Buyer: Santmyer Energy and Smetzer Tire; RESERVE CHAMPION: Marley Snyder | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Leppo Inc.

GOOSE

GRAND CHAMPION: Xavier Thompson | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Quality Sealing LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Vincent Thompson | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: EM Construction

RABBIT

GRAND CHAMPION: Madelynn Baney | Bid: $2,000 | Buyer: Santmyer Energy, Wayne County Kiko’s Complete Auction Service; RESERVE CHAMPION: Tyler Zimmerly | Bid: $1,800 | Buyer: Beckler Welding and Beckler Shorthorns

MARKET HOG

GRAND CHAMPION: Elliot Andrews | Bid: $60/lb | Weight: 269 lbs | Buyer: Clothing Warehouse Everything Surplus; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Wolf | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 272 lbs | Buyer: EM Construction

