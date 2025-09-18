2025 Beaver County Stockman’s Club Sale at the Hookstown Fair

AUG. 22, 2025 | SALE TOTAL: $260,707.78 | LOTS: 137
STEER: 23 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Isabel Woodling | Bid: $7/lb | Weight: 1,440 lbs | Buyer: Woodling, Pettit, Lavezoli & Jack Families; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jillian Tetrault | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 1,180 lbs | Buyer: Elite Gas Field Services/Brandon Mango & Family
HOG: 50 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Audrey Parsons | Bid: $6.50/lb | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Jason’s Station; RESERVE CHAMPION: Rowan Goe | Bid: $5.00/lb | Weight: 248 lbs | Buyer: Adam Pavlovich Jr.
RABBITS: 9 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Zoe Norwood | Bid: $30/lb | Weight: 15.3 lbs | Buyer: Bioni Industries; RESERVE CHAMPION: Zoe Norwood | Bid: $26/lb | Weight: 12.9 lbs | Buyer: Cox’s Ag Services, LLC
TURKEY: 10 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Zoe Norwood | Bid: $19/lb | Weight: 37.8 lbs | Buyer: Range Resources; RESERVE CHAMPION: Jonah Hickman | Bid: $14/lb | Weight: 45.6 lbs | Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling
CHICKENS: 11 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Nathan Baron | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 32.6 lbs | Buyer: Welter Meats; RESERVE CHAMPION: Zechariah Strnisa | Bid: $40/lb | Weight: 27.8 lbs | Buyer: Ryburn Homestead
LAMB: 13 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Audrey Parsons | Bid: $6/lb | Weight: 139 lbs | Buyer: Race Track Feed; RESERVE CHAMPION: Audrey Parsons| Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 126 lbs | Buyer: Crouse Farm- Lew and Debbie Crouse
GOAT: 21 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Paetyn Perry | Bid: $6/lb | Weight: 89 lbs | Buyer: Fresh off the Farm LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Colden Perry | Bid: $8.50/lb | Weight: 74 lbs | Buyer: Range Resources