2025 Lake County 4-H Livestock Auction results

July 26, 2025 | Sale Total: $424,870 | Total Lots: 271 Lots
RABBITS (PEN OF 2): 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Kenzie Rich | Bid: $25/lb | Weight: 14.55 lbs | Buyer: Kochevar Home Services
CHICKENS (PEN OF 2): 74 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Josie Goldy | Bid: $75/lb | Weight: 16.30 lbs | Buyer: Commissioner John Plecnik; RESERVE CHAMPION: Erin Platz | Bid: $32/lb | Weight: 18 lbs | Buyer: Commissioner Richard Regovich
DUCKS (PEN OF 2): 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Alexis Godek | Bid: $100.00/lb | Weight: 20.30 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE CHAMPION: Hailey Godek | Bid: $40/lb | Weight: 18.35 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III
TURKEYS (PEN OF 2): 31 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Hayley Godek | Weight: 53.15 lbs | Weight: $30/lb | Buyer: Richard and Judy Parker; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kaydence Linden | Bid:$17.50/lb | Weight: 50.65 lbs | Buyer: WSL Livestock
GRAND POULTRY PROJECT: Hailey Godek | Bid: $45/lb | Weight: 19.10 lbs | Buyer: K-9 Super Heros; RESERVE POULTRY PROJECT: Athena Chongris | Bid: $30/lb | Weight: 15.70 lbs | Buyer: Todd and Regan Demshar
BEEF: 24 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Quinn Doles | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 1,428 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE CHAMPION: Michael McDonald | Bid: $5.25/lb | Weight: 1,338 lbs | Buyer: Richard Radcliffe; GRAND CHAMPION HEIFER: Aiden Milo Bid: $5.10/lb | Weight: 1,273 lbs | Buyer: Kirtland Veterinary Hospital; RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER: Trent Taylor | Bid: $5/lb | Weight: 951 lbs | Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital; GRAND BEEF CARCASS: Caiden Knight | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 800 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE BEEF CARCASS: Owen Lynch | Bid: $5.75/lb | Weight: 797 lbs | Buyer: Hammer Down Industries; GRAND BEEF PROJECT: Sarah Dixon | Bid: $5.25/lb | Weight: 1,476 lbs | Buyer: Osborne Outfitters; RESERVE BEEF PROJECT: Emma Taylor | Bid: $4.75/lb | Weight: 1,308 lbs | Buyers: Todd and Regan Demshar, Derek and Sunny Kenyon, Trinity Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Rob
GOATS: 31 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Alivia Somrak | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 85 lbs | Buyer: Osborne Outfitters; RESERVE CHAMPION: Reese Wrachford Bid: $9.5/lb | Weight: 84 lbs | Buyer: Todd and Regan Demshar; GRAND CARCASS: Mason Algier | Bid: $12/lb | Weight: 41 lbs | Buyer: Walker Bros; GRAND GOAT PROJECT: Alivia Somrak | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 87 lbs | Buyer: Scott Mihalic Auctioneers; RESERVE GOAT PROJECT: Quinn Doles | Bid: $5.25/lb | Weight: 92 lbs | Buyer: Platinum Farms
LAMB: 35 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Bobby Wyant | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 147 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE CHAMPION: Heidi Wyant | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 130 lbs | Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital GRAND LAMB CARCASS: Seamus Bly | Bid: $9/lb | Weight: 62 lbs | Buyer: Justin Miller and Breighanna Hostetler; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS: Kylie Sugalski | Bid: $11/lb | Weight: 72 lbs Buyer: Prime Time Show Stock; GRAND LAMB PROJECT: Josie Goldy | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 119 lbs Buyer: Scott Mihalic Auctioneers; RESERVE LAMB PROJECT: Alex Bowman | Bid: $23/lb | Weight: 143 lbs | Buyer: North Ridge Marathon
HOG: 70 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION HOG/GRAND CHAMPION GILT: Michael McDonald | Bid: $8.50/lb | Weight: 279 lbs | Buyer: Kirtland Veterinary Hospital; RESERVE CHAMPION HOG/GRAND CHAMPION BARROW: Trent Taylor | Bid: $16/lb | Weight: 268 lbs | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE CHAMPION GILT: Alivia Somrak | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 244 lbs | Buyer: Deming Enterprises; RESERVE CHAMPION BARROW: Mac Schwartz | Bid: $21/lb | Weight: 256 lbs | Buyer: 1720 Properties; GRAND HOG CARCASS: Caiden Knight | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 204 lb | Buyer: Morris Beverage III; RESERVE HOG CARCASS: Lorelye Budzicki | Bid: $6.50/lb | Weight: 225 lbs | Buyer: Walker Bros.; GRAND HOG PROJECT: Jackson Taylor | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 220 lbs | Buyer: Richard Radcliffe; RESERVE HOG PROJECT: Trent Taylor | Bid: $6.50/lb | Weight: 240 lbs | Buyer: North Ridge Marathon