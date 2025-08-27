2025 Muskingum County Fair Livestock Sales results

Aug 12, 14, 15 and 16, 2025 | SALE TOTAL: $1,244,646.08 | TOTAL LOTS: 595

LAMB: 60 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Emma Tetak | Bid: $6,720 | Buyers: Carol Goff & Associates Real Estate, Attain Wealth Partners and Higgins Lumber Company; RESERVE CHAMPION: Collins McConaha | Bid: $1,848 | Buyer: Donald’s Donuts; GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Deven Mallett | Bid: $3,726.50 | Buyer: NLS Paving Inc; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Lydia Lake | Bid: $2,373 | Buyer: D+J Sales & Services

STEER: 68 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Paige Atkins | Bid: $20,150 | Buyers: Bain Goff Builders, Barnesville Livestock, LLC, Carol Goff & Associates Real Estate, Circle C Hay & Cattle, German Farms Market, Goss Supply Co., Martin Yoder, Rick Wyer Memorial Youth Fund, Shotgun Red Pulling Team, TJ Jefferies, Jeff Koehler with Kiko Auctions, Seamen Cattle Company, Charles Beagle Farms, Down Wind Trucking, Baker & Sons Equipment, Cole Baker & Maddie Ross, Double H Livestock, 4-C Trucking, Starmaster Feed, Showtime Premium Feeds, YNOT Cattle, Hanna Farms, Karen’s Kountry Kitchen, J&K Processing and Drew Browning/Kale Denny; RESERVE CHAMPION: Madalyn Hittle | Bid: $10,024 | Buyer: Kimble Recycle & Disposal

GOAT: 73 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Elliana Moran | Bid: $3,180 | Buyer: Winerak Market; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kiley Mitchell | Bid: $2,760 | Buyer: Lionel Construction Company

HOG: 206 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Wyatt Scott | Bid: $2,460 | Buyer: Nox Hogs LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kolben Hittle | Bid: $2,761 | Buyer: Kvamme Family

POULTRY: 118 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION CHICKENS: Jacobie Balo | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: 5 B’s Inc; RESERVE CHAMPION CHICKENS: Samantha Upvall | Bid: $700 | Buyers: Jerry Barstow and Ted and Tami Mohan

GRAND CHAMPION TURKEY: Luke Briggs | Bid: $750 | Buyer: Duke and Brenda Heil and Family; RESERVE CHAMPION TURKEY: Alexis Messer | Bid: $475 | Buyers: Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Deitrick Lawn Care LLC, Drake Prouty for County Commissioner, Horseshoe Bar & Grill, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Levi Baker Honda Hills Motorcross, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Mount Perry Propane, Muskingum Site Services, Safety Training & More LLC, Shelly and Sands Co., Shelly Materials, Starrett and Son Hardware & Feed Supply, The Energy Cooperative, Zanesville Joint & Clutch, Wilson Bros Roofing and Duncan Falls Marathon

GRAND CHAMPION DUCK: Layla Williams | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Willowbrook Storage Properties LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION DUCK: Daniel Messer | Bid: $475 | Buyer: Hinderer Motor Company

GRAND CHAMPION GOOSE: Hannah Hughes | Bid: $700 | Buyer: Hinderer Motor Company; RESERVE CHAMPION GOOSE: Aaron McConnell | Bid: $1,050 | Buyer: KD Guest Ranch, Kris Spiker, Vernon Farms and Adamsville Hardware & Supply

RABBIT: 70 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Madisyn Sealey | Bid: $600 | Buyers: Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Deitrick Lawn Care, LLC, Drake Prouty for County Commissioner, Horseshoe Bar & Grill, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Levi Baker Honda Hills Motorcross, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Mount Perry Propane, Safety Training & More LLC, Shelly Materials, Starrett and Son Hardware & Feed Supply, The Energy Cooperative and Weiser Plumbing & Construction LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION: Everli Loos | Bid: $500 | Buyers: Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Deitrick Lawn Care, LLC, Deitrick Valley Farms, LLC, Drake Prouty for County Commissioner, Horseshoe Bar & Grill, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Levi Baker Honda Hills Motorcross, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Mount Perry Propane – Wes Johnson, RC Carpet & Tile Cleaning, Safety Training & More LLC, Shelly and Sands Co., Shelly Materials, Starrett & Sons Gun Shack, The Energy Cooperative, Weiser Plumbing & Construction LLC, Zanesville Joint & Clutch, Wilson Bros Roofing, Duncan Falls Marathon, Graham Industries, Oaklawn Land & Livestock and All American Inflatables.

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Sophia Derry | Bid: $725 | Buyer: Lee A. Brown Insurance Agency LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Alex McCune | Bid: $1,600 | Buyers: Forker Company and Northwestern Mutual

DAIRY – BOSSY’S JUG AUCTION: 60 PARTICIPANTS

Total: $31,825