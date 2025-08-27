BURTON, Ohio — Kacie Forbes, advisor for the Greener Fields 4-H Club, said the newly constructed poultry barn at the Geauga County Fairgrounds is one of the biggest and nicest facilities she’s seen like it anywhere.

The barn, along with a new Youth and Livestock Center to accommodate junior fair youth shows, livestock open shows and the small animal auction, was officially opened on Aug. 24 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by county officials, community members and 4-H members.

For the families who spend fair week in the barns, the impact was obvious right away. Forbes, who had helped decorate the space alongside Greener Fields members ahead of the ceremony, said the new space finally makes it possible to house all poultry projects under one roof.

“We are just so thankful that our kids get to be in here in these new facilities,” she said.

In past years, animal auctions were held in outdoor tents that sometimes struggled against the weather.

“Last year, it rained and (we) almost blew away,” Forbes recalled. “Now the poultry barn is huge and we can all have everybody under one roof, which is nice.”

The timing couldn’t be better. 4-H poultry projects have been growing rapidly, with Forbes noting that this year alone there are at least 150 duck projects, along with large numbers of turkeys and chickens. Organizers said in a press release ahead of the event that in 2024, the fair hosted more than 600 poultry projects overall.

The ribbon cutting event began with a prayer from Commissioner Jim Dvorak, who asked for blessings on the people who “serve others 12 months out of the year” and reminded the crowd to give “with gentleness, compassion and tenderness.”

Fair Board President Wendy Anderson called the project “an exciting chapter in the long history of the Great Geauga County Fair.” She said the buildings are “a promise to our community that the tradition of agriculture, youth development and family will continue to thrive here for generations to come.” Anderson credited county commissioners Jim Dvorak, Ralph Spidalieri and Tim Lennon, along with fair directors and the grounds committee, for helping bring the project from planning to reality.

The Fair King and Queen, Ben Joles and Avery Taylor, also spoke, calling the new barns “monumental landmarks” that will stand as “pillars of our agricultural heritage and centers for youth development for years to come.” Both offered special thanks to Bob Stack, fairgrounds superintendent, for his leadership in keeping the project on track and to Heather Lane for her long dedication as poultry coordinator.

“This achievement is not just a testament to bricks and mortar, but the unwavering dedication of everyone involved, from the visionaries who dreamed of this day to the hands that worked tirelessly to bring it to life,” Joles told the crowd.

The cost of the facilities is expected to reach close to $1 million. Funding included a $750,000 grant from the county commissioners, much of it from federal COVID relief dollars, according to fair leaders.

For Anderson, the investment was long overdue.

“We just exponentially keep growing every year. So we had to do something to accommodate everything, because the one philosophy that we have is that we don’t exclude anyone. So we want to keep growing as much as we can to keep all the youth interested and to keep agriculture at the forefront of this county,” she told Farm and Dairy.

Future additions will include roll-up curtains, overhead doors and a finished duck pond.

Community members also remembered the late Paul Harris, longtime fair secretary who was credited with having the original vision for the project.

“He ran the fair until he unexpectedly passed away a year ago in June. He’s been (here) generations at this fair. It was a huge loss to us,” Anderson said. “But I think he got tired of me whining about the poultry barn.”

As cake was served and families posed for photos, county leaders emphasized that the day was about more than buildings.

“I’m just so proud of everybody here. This is not about politics, this is about principle,” Spidalieri, Geauga County Commissioner, said before he cut the ribbon. “For our kids in 4-H and what it does to instill in great kids that become great adults and great leaders in our community.”