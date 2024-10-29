Ohio Farm Bureau reorganizes northwestern Ohio offices

COLUMBUS — A year after a new “value first” pilot project was launched in 12 northwest Ohio county Farm Bureaus to test an alternative field staff structure, Ohio Farm Bureau is expanding this successful concept across 24 northwest Ohio counties.

The expanded area for the project now includes Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Morrow, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, Van Vert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.

With the increasing footprint of the pilot project come promotions for the organization directors involved in the expanded area.

Abra Dunn adds business solutions specialist to her organization director title in Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties. Her work will now include the task of helping members find the potential within their operation, learning from experts and discovering new business opportunities to optimize the profit potential of the farm. These tools include a multitude of services from Farm Bureau partner Nationwide, workforce recruitment and retention, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan, to name a few.

Emily Stevens has been named organization director and leveraging trends specialist for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wood counties. Her focus will be on providing the latest trends and issues so members are ready for what’s next, using and promoting resources like Nationwide’s Ag Insight Center, AFBF Market Intel and Ohio Farm Bureau’s Ag Intelligence Service.

Kirsten Kemner has been named organization director and member service specialist for Hancock, Hardin, Seneca and Wyandot counties. Her role includes growing membership numbers and involvement by building relationships with individual members, local agribusinesses and group members by delivering county and Ohio Farm Bureau value-added programming resources that meet their unique needs.

The new ideas for the pilot project stem from a feasibility study conducted by Ohio Farm Bureau, as well as focus groups held across the state last year and input from Ohio Farm Bureau’s state board of trustees. All research indicated a need for more specialized member services at the county level.