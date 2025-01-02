34th butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy cows step into the spotlight as nature’s superheroes, producing wholesome milk while helping to power Pennsylvania communities with renewable energy.

American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, unveiled the anticipated butter sculpture at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The creation celebrates the dairy industry’s rich traditions and groundbreaking environmental innovations. The sculpture features a life-sized dairy cow alongside a methane digester — a powerful renewable energy system — set against a Pennsylvania farm backdrop, with a cityscape nestled in the distance.

“Cows are truly superheroes,” said dairy farmer Kacie Hershey of Ar-Joy Farms in Cochranville, Pa. “They not only produce nutritious milk that nourishes us, but they also upcycle food scraps, enrich soil, and with digesters, turn their waste into renewable energy. It’s a marvel of nature and ingenuity.”

Renowned artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pa., spent several weeks crafting the masterpiece using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O’Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“We’re honored to bring the story of Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers to life through butter,” said Victor.

“This sculpture celebrates the incredible dedication and creativity of the farmers who feed our communities and champion sustainability,” added Pelton. “Creating art that highlights agriculture’s vital role in our lives is truly a labor of love.”

The butter sculpture will be displayed in the Main Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, where it is expected to attract half a million visitors during its eight-day run from January 4-11. After the Farm Show concludes, the butter will embark on its own sustainability journey — recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy through the farm’s methane digester.