Lake Erie daily limits announced for 2026 fishing season

COLUMBUS — Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch 2026 quotas were announced by the Lake Erie Committee on March 27. All angler daily harvest limits remain unchanged in Ohio for 2026 and will be in effect through April 30, 2027.

Yellow perch populations continue to struggle in most of Lake Erie, however a stable yellow perch population in Lake Erie’s west zone should provide good fishing in 2026.

Ohio’s Lake Erie angler daily limits for May 1 through April 30, 2027

Walleye: 6 fish per day, 15-inch minimum length requirement

Yellow perch, west zone (approximately Toledo to Huron): 30 fish per day

Yellow Perch, central zone (approximately Huron to Fairport Harbor): 10 fish per day

Yellow Perch, east zone (approximately Fairport Harbor to Conneaut): 20 fish per day

Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch fisheries are managed through an interagency quota system. Each jurisdiction regulates its catches with annually determined harvest levels that ensure sustainability.

Walleye

Angler harvest rates set a new record high in 2025, and exceptional fishing is expected again in 2026. Above-average hatch success in eight of the past 11 years has sustained an abundant lake-wide population of walleye, and fish from the large 2015 year-class will provide trophy opportunities in upcoming seasons.

Yellow perch

Recent years have provided seasonally and regionally variable angling success for yellow perch. In 2026, the best fishing is expected in July and August in the west sone, where more consistent hatch success has resulted in better angling opportunities. Ohio’s central and east zones have both experienced low angler catch rates, as below-average hatches have resulted in decreased abundance. In the central and east zones, the best opportunities to catch limits are late in the fall near harbors as large adult perch migrate inshore to find baitfish.

Lake Erie fishing reports, information on Lake Erie research and management programs, fisheries resources, maps and links to other Lake Erie web resources are available at wildohio.gov. The 2026-27 fishing regulations can be found via the HuntFish OH app, on wildohio.gov or at locations where fishing licenses are sold.