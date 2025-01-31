4-H news for Jan. 30, 2025

DALTON, Ohio – Just Rite 4-H Club held its January meeting on Jan. 5 in Butler Township. There were 45 members present at the meeting. Vice President Camryn Cody called the meeting to order at 6:30 pm.

The club voted to donate $200 to Sara Bailey, the 2023-2024 Columbiana County Fair Queen, who was selected for the 2025 Ohio 4H Global Immersion Project.

Bailey will travel to Greece to represent 4-H to Greek Ag Students. The $200 will help offset the cost of her trip.

The club also held officer elections. Those elected include: President Camryn Cody; Vice President Madison Aegerter; Treasurer Caroline Moser; Secretary Case Koons; News Reporter Callie Koons. The club provided snacks and drinks, and the meeting was rounded out with a presentation by Julia Narbey regarding swine health and injections. The meeting was adjourned at 7:24 p.m.