Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 30, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter hosted its annual winter meeting where chapter members participated in a gingerbread house contest. Students divided into groups of two or three and had 20 minutes to complete their creations. Guest judges Kaleb Badger, Jacoby Gilbert and Kade Tegtmeier determined the winners for most creative, most festive and best overall. The winners were Adalynn Gray, Shaydan Starlin, Kenzie Cutter, Jamison Gilbert, Colton Mark, Chloe Starcher, Sami Herman and Lacey Butler. The chapter also voted and passed new business on the agenda including sausage sales, Ag Sales CDE, Spring CDEs, strawberry sales, public speaking CDE, chapter snow tubing, Hammer Time Livestock Clinic, state convention and Floriculture CDE.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter raised roughly $1,217 for the Salvation Army Dec. 23. Members rang bells and collected donations in time slots of two hours outside of the Wooster Walmart. The donations will support those in need around the local community and the world. Members who participated included Kaylee Cherry, Jacelyn Cherry, Phillip Boehm, Clara Saal, Audrey Wilcox, Jamison Gilbert, Colton Mark, Blake Good, Addy Connelly, Madilyn smith, Haley McLaughlin, Kenzie Cutter, Ben Ream, Bladen Friend, Austin Mooney, Mckenna Ramsier, Madi Frazier, Ravenna Stiegelmeyer, Chloe Starcher, Sami Herman, Mallory Gilbert, Morgan Ervin, Mallory Bloom, Eva Patterson, Wyatt Goon, Makenna Connelly, Alivia Welch, Emma Connelly, Jack Morris, Chet McNeil, Madi Miller, Ariana Pettry, Grant Koch and Case Keener.