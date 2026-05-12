Round-up of FFA news for the week of May 7, 2026

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Mapleton FFA Meat Evaluation & Technology Team recently competed at the state contest and earned ninth place finish overall. The team was coached by industry professional Dave Bishop and included members Nolen Sparr, Grayson Smith, Makayla Williams and Danielle Stemen. Kingsley Keckler also supported the team as an alternate. One of the team’s top highlights came from Nolen Sparr, who placed 22nd individually in the state.

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Mapleton FFA Floriculture team earned a strong showing at the Ohio State Floriculture Contest held on April 13 in Circleville, placing 23rd out of 69 teams statewide. The team included Emilee Stolcals, Makayla Williams, Izabella Harris and Hallee Kamentz.

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RICHMOND, Ohio — Edison Jr./Sr. High School FFA held its annual banquet April 13 to recognize chapter and community members for their accomplishments. Officers were named for the 2026-2027 school year: Bella Evans, president; Maddie Granatir, vice president; Ellie Richards, secretary; Noah Lucas, treasurer; Kloe Riley, sentinel; Leila Sudvary, historian; Chloe Cornish, chaplain; Adrienne Granatir, reporter; and Mimi Ault, student advisor. Chapter degree awards were presented to Jaidyn Carlson, Kaden Eddy, Presley Leake, Emily Mikula, Steve Vahalik, Mayelee Rawson, Mikayla Wade, Leila Sudvary, Mimi Ault, Alexis Aguilera and Kayla Koehnlein while Rachael Granatir and Robin Wedlake were named honorary degree recipients. Additionally, Star Greenhand Awards went to Adrienne Granatir and Noah Lucas with Leila Sudvary earning Star Chapter Farmer honors. Maddie Granatir and Jon Whitlatch were recognized as outstanding junior and senior, respectively, and Bella Evans earned the 100-percent Blue and Gold Award. Proficiency awards were also presented to Bella Evans for swine entrepreneurship, Leila Sudvary for goat entrepreneurship, Mimi Ault for equine placement, Steve Vahalik for diversified Ag placement and Jon Whitlatch for outdoor power placement, Ag mechanics repair and maintenance placement.

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DELTA, Ohio — On April 1, the Delta FFA traveled to Columbus to compete in the State Dairy Cattle Competition after doing well in district contest. The competitors were Allison Earl, Claire Bates and Abby Savage. The team placed fifth in the district and 65th in the state.

On April 15 Senior Delta FFA member Claire Bates traveled to the University of Findlay Animal Science arena to compete in the State Vet Science Finals, where she placed 106th.

DELTA, Ohio — For parts of March and April the Delta FFA Chapter members had a chance to use their sales and communication skills to sell to customers during the annual spring fundraiser. During this fundraiser students sold a variety of items, including a variety of flowers, succulents, hanging baskets, petunias, herbs, beef sticks, blocks of cheese, BBQ sauces, honey and special mixed boxes. This year the Delta FFA chapter sold more than $6,800 worth of goods. The money raised is used throughout the school year to help students attend contests and conventions, participate in CDEs and many other things.

DELTA, Ohio — The annual Delta FFA Chapter Banquet and Awards night was held April 18. The banquet includes a dinner that brings all the members and their families together before the awards ceremony. After praying and eating, everyone headed down to the auditorium to begin the award ceremony. There were 46 members present. A total of 24 members earned their Greenhand Degree. This year 15 members earned their Chapter Degrees. The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Olivia Siewertsen and Greyor Doxtator. The Star Chapter Farmer was presented to Ana Gilders. The Outstanding Junior Achievement Award went to Edmida Hintz and Gracyn Pelton. This year’s Outstanding Freshmen were Willa Rosene and Eve Smith. This year’s Outstanding Sophomores were Jensyn Gillen and Juliana Griggs. This year’s Outstanding Juniors were Archer Andrews and Hunter Elton, and this year’s Outstanding Seniors were Allison Earl and Abby Savage. This year’s Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Dennis Savage and Mrs. Currier-Ford. At the end of the banquet, the new officers were installed. The new Delta FFA officer team includes: Gracyn Pelton, president; Archer Andrews, vice president; Juliana Griggs, secretary; Ana Gilders, treasurer; Edmida Hintz, reporter; Hunter Elton, sentinel; Brady Murray, student advisor.

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CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA hosted its 73rd annual Banquet on April 23. The banquet recognizes members for all their hard work and dedication this past year. Members receive awards like pins and clipboards for CDE’s, Star member awards, and community service. They also gave out honorary degrees to Kristian Taylor and Brian and Anna Jentes for their love and support for the FFA Chapter. The 2026-2027 officer team was announced and installed at the end of the banquet. The Norwayne FFA Chapter would like to thank Market Grill and Tavern for catering the meal, the FFA Alumni for sponsoring the event and everyone who came to support the chapter.

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HOWARD, Ohio — Three members of the East Knox FFA recently competed in the District 7 FFA Outdoor Power Equipment Career Development Event held at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe. The team, comprised of John Chadwick, Kaitylyn Stulka and McKenzie Schwartz, took 8th place overall in the six-county District 7 event which consists of 31 schools that have FFAs.

Three members of the East Knox FFA recently qualified from an online test to compete in the State Floriculture Career Development Event held at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds in Circleville. The team, comprised of Rhyan Williams, Ariel Atkinson and Caylynn Kieber, took 60th place overall.

One member of the East Knox FFA recently qualified from an online test to compete in the State Veterinary Science Career Development Event held at the University of Findlay Animal Science Center in Findlay. Ava Page finished as 53rd individual overall in the state contest.

The East Knox FFA recently competed in the State Environmental and Natural Resources finals competition, earning 17th place overall. Team members included McKenzie Schwartz, John Chadwick and AJ Salmons.

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WEST SALEM, Ohio — A team from Northwestern-Wayne FFA competed in the state Dairy Cattle Judging and Handling CDE on April 1 in Columbus at the Ohio Spring Dairy Expo. Members who participated in the judging portion were Chet McNeil and Jake Howman. Congratulations to Jake for placing 14th in the state. The handlers this year consisted of Kaylee Cherry, Brooke Hershey, Jaycee Reed, Jacelyn Cherry and Haley McLaughlin. Congratulations to Lillian Boreman for placing 10th, Jacelyn Cherry for placing ninth, Jaycee Reed for placing eighth and Kaylee Cherry placing seconnd which qualified her for the Big E in Massachussetts.

On April 13, members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter participated in the State Floriculture Career Development Event. After competing in the district competition, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Brooke Hershey and Jaycee Reed competed at the state level, where they placed 16th.

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MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On March 4, several members of the West Holmes FFA helped out with Loudonville Equity Customer Appreciation Day. Members included Mia Spencer, Cameron Hinton, Taylor McDonnell and Emma McDonnell.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held its March meeting on March 16. Officer Elections were held. The 2026-2027 Officer Team is as follows: President Shane Lorentz, Vice President Natty Lint, Secretary Mia Spencer, Reporter Emma McDonnell, Treasurer Reagan Mackey, Sentinel Courtney Crider, Student Advisor Emily Ogi and Historian Cadence Martie.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On March 28, members of the West Holmes FFA competed at State General Livestock, Poultry and Horse Judging Contests at the State Fairgrounds. Dairy Judging competed on April 1 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds as well. The dairy team consisted of Reece Anderson, Emma McDonnell, Taylor McDonnell, Jenna Zimmerly and Reagan Mackey.The Horse team consisted of Kendra Hall, Landrie Croskey and Emma Eberhard. The Poultry Judging Team consisted of Natty Lint and Mia Spencer

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WATERFORD, Ohio — Madison Fryfogle, of the Waterford FFA Chapter, participated in the State FFA Equine Judging Management contest that was held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. She placed sixth on the online exam and ranked 24th overall in the judging portion of the contest.