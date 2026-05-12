Ohio Forestry Association holds annual meeting and selects new leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Forestry Association held its annual meeting and awards luncheon last month at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. Loggers, hardwood manufacturers, forestry professionals and tree farmers from across the state gathered to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards.

Dennis Nisley, of Millcreek Lumber in Millersburg, was named Outstanding Logger of the Year. This award is the Ohio Forestry Association’s highest honor. OFA said Nisley has built a reputation for emphasizing safety protocols for loggers and long-term forest health. His activity within the forestry community has helped bolster business management, forest management and regulatory communications.

The Outstanding Individual in Government Service Award was given to Dan Balser, Chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry.

The Outstanding Individual in Industry Award was awarded to Scott Holley, of NWH, in Beachwood.

The Outstanding Individual in Private Service Award was given to Alex Kindler, of Kindler Forest Management, in Zanesville.

The Outstanding Logging Activist Award was given to Chad McCoy, of J. McCoy Lumber, in Peebles.

The Walt Lange Conservation Education Award was given to David Parrott, fall color forester at ODNR’s Division of Forestry.

Don Rawn began his term as board president at the conclusion of the meeting. With over 30 years in forestry, Rawn has held many positions. Most recently, he worked for TTG Forestry Services (formerly Steigerwaldt Land Services) as the Senior Forester in the Chillicothe location, managing 120,000 acres in 15 Counties in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for Scioto Land Company until his retirement in 2025. Rawn graduated from Hocking College in Nelsonville with an associate’s degree in forestry. He has been active in supporting grade school, middle school, FFA and Boy Scouts of America community youth through presenting Forestry topics.

The Ohio Tree Farm Committee also awarded The Working Woods Learning Forest at The Holden Arboretum, in Kirtland, Ohio, and the 2026 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. They will be hosting a Tree Farm of the Year two-day tour on Sept. 11 and 12, which is open to the public. Eric Hayes, of Keeping it Native Land Management, in Coolville, received the 2026 Ohio Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award.

The Ohio Forestry Association supports the management of Ohio’s forest resources and the strengthening of member business opportunities in the forest products industry and related enterprises. Learn more at ohioforest.org.