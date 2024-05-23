Buckeye Trail Association to host Biggest Day Hike

SHAWNEE, Ohio — The Buckeye Trail Association will celebrate National Trails Day June 1 with the sixth annual Biggest Day Hike, encouraging Ohio residents to hike a local segment of the Buckeye Trail with the goal of collectively hiking 100% of the 1,400 miles of trail.

The Biggest Day Hike is a free event statewide made possible by the Buckeye Trail Association, American Hiking Society and other partners. To register for this event, visit buckeyetrail.org/biggestdayhike.php.

Select sections of the Buckeye Trail are accessible for horseback riding and biking, while other parts of the trail run parallel to waterways for canoeing and kayaking to contribute to the Biggest Day Hike celebration.

The Buckeye Trail shares trails with the North Country Trail and the American Discovery Trail through select areas, and mileage on the Buckeye Trail contributes to mileage challenges for the NCT and ADT. The Buckeye Trail Association will also be offering discounted membership prices to further assist the growth, maintenance and available experiences of the Buckeye Trail. For more information or questions about The Biggest Day Hike, send an email to BigDayHike@BuckeyeTrail.org.