Penn State to offer ultrasound scanning for sheep, goat producers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension invites sheep and goat producers interested in learning more about the carcass characteristics of their farms’ lambs or kids to participate in ultrasound carcass scanning. These scanning sessions held at individual farms allow producers to analyze backfat thickness and loin eye depth for lambs and kids.

“Scanning lambs and kids for carcass characteristics helps producers to make better-informed decisions regarding selection and culling,” said Melanie Barkley, senior livestock extension educator. “I use an ultrasound probe that generates images of the loin where I can measure these characteristics. The loin eye depth also can be used to calculate the loin eye area, an important consideration for breeding-stock buyers.”

Fees for the event are based on a flat fee per farm plus a fee for each animal scanned. Each farm located in Pennsylvania will be assessed $100 per farm plus $1 per head for 75 or more animals, $2 per head for 50 to 74 animals or $3 per head for fewer than 50 animals. These fees cover the cost of travel, a report of the analysis results and annual equipment costs. Additional travel costs may be assessed for farms located outside of Pennsylvania.

Barkley is a certified scanner through the National Sheep Improvement Program. Upon enrolling in the program, farms can submit scan results to generate estimated breeding values for both sheep and goats. According to the program, “Estimated breeding values are science-based, industry-tested measurements of heritable traits that can be tracked and measured.”

By using breeding stock with genetic predictability, producers of all types of flocks have a foundation of genetic information to build a superior and more consistent product for their customers, whether feeders, packers or consumers, Barkley noted.

For more information or to register a farm for scanning, contact Barkley at Penn State Extension’s Bedford County office at 814-623-4800 or meh7@psu.edu.