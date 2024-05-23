Cattlemen youth awarded for successful season

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Exhibitor Show Total program celebrated 25 years with the 2023-2024 BEST season wrap up May 4 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

The awards banquet was attended by over 750 participants and their families, and more than 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills and community service efforts.

This year’s program featured eight weekends of sanctioned shows held throughout the state that included more than 700 youth participants showing 1,000 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 800 pounds of pop tabs were collected, and this year’s donation total was $15,030.

The highest donations were from Austin Sutherly, Clark County, with $2,255, and Jordan Flax, Clark County, with $1,380. Ella and Emma Grimwood, Ashland County, submitted the most tabs with 432 pounds.

The following awards were presented to the OCA BEST youth exhibitors for their season-long accomplishments.

Youth Scholarships

BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year four $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following: Luke Jennings, Clermont County; Laura Cutlip, Knox County; Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County and Landyn Scheetz, Stark County.

Heifer and Market Animal Champions

The Angus winners were as follows: Champion Angus Heifer, Tori Moffitt of Greene County; Reserve Champion Angus Heifer, Keagan Long of Clinton County; Champion Angus Steer, Paige Atkins of Muskingum County; and Reserve Champion Angus Steer, Culver Sidle of Wayne County.

The Charolais winners were as follows: Champion Charolais Heifer, Cole Bromley of Muskingum County; Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer, Claire Phillip of Portage County; Champion Charolais Heifer, Jordan Marcum of Athens County; Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer, Quinn Ervin of Vinton County; Champion Charolais Steer, Taylor Poff of Geauga County; and Reserve Champion Charolais Steer, Jozie Beiser of Preble County.

The Chianina winners were as follows: Champion Chianina Heifer, Lane Robinson of Noble County; Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer, Luke Jennings of Clermont County; Champion Chianina Steer, Sophia Clemons of Huron County; and Reserve Champion Chianina Steer, Garrett Reusch of Medina County.

The Chi Angus winners were as follows: Champion Chi Angus Heifer, Kinsley Moore of Ottawa County and Reserve Champion Chi Angus Heifer, Logan Bowcott of Gallia County.

The Low Chi winners were as follows: Champion Low Chi Heifer, Ava Calderone of Licking County and Reserve Champion Low Chi Heifer, Riley Wendt of Franklin County.

The Hereford winners were as follows: Champion Hereford Heifer, Delaney Chester of Warren County; Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer, Delaney Chester of Warren County; Champion Hereford Steer, Aubree Wood of Sandusky County; and Reserve Champion Hereford Steer, Alexis Watkins of Wyandot County.

The Limousin/Lim-Flex winners were as follows: Champion Limousin/Lim-Flex Heifer, Wyatt Anders of Greene County and Reserve Champion Limousin/Lim-Flex Heifer, D’lelah Laber of Highland County.

The Maine-Anjou winners were as follows: Champion High Maine-Anjou Heifer, Kaylee Jennings of Clermont County; Reserve Champion High Maine-Anjou Heifer, Jillian Brown of Monroe County; Champion MaineTainer Heifer, Jorja Morgan of Gallia County; Reserve Champion MaineTainer Heifer, Ella Elliott of Gallia County; Champion Maine Angus Heifer, Whitney Emmerling of Clark County; Reserve Champion Maine Angus Heifer, Madisen Jolliff of Hardin County; Champion Maine-Anjou Steer (tie) Shelby Robinson of Jefferson County and Logan Schroeder of Defiance County; and Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer, Makayla Vest of Perry County.

The Shorthorn winners were as follows: Champion Shorthorn Heifer, Kolten Greenhorn of Greene County; Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer, Jarrett Trausch of Williams County; Champion Shorthorn Steer, Jocelyn Belleville of Wood County; Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer, Allie Smith of Fairfield County; Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer, Garrett Reusch of Medina County; Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer, Caiden Roberts of Guernsey County; Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer, Kinley Brown of Perry County; and Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer, Tatumn Poff of Geauga County.

The Simmental winners were as follows: Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer, Addison Fennig of Mercer County; Reserve Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer, Liam Beynon of Muskingum County; Champion Simmental Heifer, Layelle Coulson of Hardin County; Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Heifer, Brooklyn Berry of Licking County; Champion Simmental Steer, Natalie Brown of Pickaway County; and Reserve Champion Simmental Steer, Jordan Fitz of Perry County.

The AOB winners were as follows: Champion AOB Heifer, Emma Helsinger of Preble County; Reserve Champion AOB Heifer, Emma Pitstick of Madison County; Champion AOB Steer, Patton Laber of Highland County; Champion AOB Steer, Kya Csapo of Wayne County; Reserve Champion AOB Steer, Brandon Sachara of Wayne County; and Reserve Champion AOB Steer, Aubree Wood of Sandusky County

The Market Heifer winners were as follows: Champion Market Heifer, Vika Bonham of Butler County and Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Josie Bowcott of Gallia County.

The Crossbred winners were as follows: Champion Crossbred Heifer, Mallory Peter of Defiance County; Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer, Josie Bowcott of Gallia County; Champion Crossbred Steer, Jayla Ricer of Pike County; and Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer, Wyatt Binckley of Licking County.