Adopt a wild horse event set in Ohio

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event Aug. 11-12 at the Ohio Horse Park, 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

The event will offer for adoption about 30 excess animals gathered from western rangelands. Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CDT Aug. 11, and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT Aug. 12. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour).

Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.

The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1,000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.

Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.

Applicants to adopt must be at least 18 years old; provide a facility with access to feed, water and shelter; and have a stock or horse trailer with a rear swing gate and covered top. The basic facility requirements are a minimum of 400 square feet of corral spaces per animal for untrained animals with suitable fencing as laid out in the program guidelines. To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.