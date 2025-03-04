Ag groups worry about tariffs’ impact on American farmers

SALEM, Ohio — President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect March 4, along with doubling duties on Chinese goods to 20%, sparking a trade war with the United States’ top trading partners.

Starting just after midnight, imports from Canada and Mexico are now to be taxed at 25%, with Canadian energy products subject to 10% import duties, according to the Associated Press. Beijing retaliated with additional tariffs on a wide array of U.S. farm exports, set to take effect March 10.

Imports of U.S. grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15% tariff, according to the Chinese government. Tariffs on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that tariffs on $20 billion worth of U.S. imports would take effect immediately, including orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics and pulp and paper. Trudeau said Canada would slap tariffs on another $86 billion of U.S. imports if Trump’s tariffs were still in place in 21 days.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she’ll announce retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on March 9.

Ag impact

While the direct impact of the tariffs on American farmers is not yet clear, national agricultural advocacy groups have repeatedly voiced concerns about the strain this will put on producers.

“We are already facing significant economic uncertainty, and these actions only add to the strain,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “Trade policies must come with real, tangible protections for the farmers directly affected. We’ve heard there’s a strategy in place—now we need to see it. Promises alone won’t pay the bills or keep farms afloat.”

The tariffs could hit farmers hard as spring planting season is about to begin. Most of the U.S. potash supply — a key ingredient in fertilizer — is imported from Canada. The Fertilizer Institute President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch urged the Trump administration to exempt Canadian fertilizers from the tariffs by designating the component parts as critical minerals. Rosenbusch said in a statement that the trade restrictions “will drive up costs for farmers.”

“With the spring planting season fast approaching and U.S. agriculture continuing to face serious headwinds, maintaining reliable and cost-effective fertilizer supply chains is essential to ensuring a productive harvest and protecting American farmers from unnecessary financial strain,” Rosenbusch said.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall urged the administration to find a “quick resolution” to the tariffs with the country’s top agricultural trading partners. Last year, the U.S. exported more than $83 billion in agricultural products to Canada, Mexico and China, according to the farm bureau.

“For the third straight year, farmers are losing money on almost every major crop planted,” Duvall said. “Adding even more costs and reducing markets for American agricultural goods could create an economic burden some farmers may not be able to bear.”

Trump also announced directly to American farmers on March 3 that U.S. tariffs on “external product” would take effect in April, although it was unclear what exactly that meant.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!” Trump wrote on his private social media platform, Truth Social.

Background

The Canada and Mexico tariffs were supposed to begin in February, but Trump agreed to a 30-day suspension to negotiate further. The stated reason for the tariffs is to address drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and both countries say they’ve made progress on those issues.

Trump has also indicated that he wants to eliminate the Americas’ trade imbalances as well and push more factories to relocate into the U.S., using tariffs as a tool to make that happen, according to Associated Press reporting.

“It’s going to be very costly for people to take advantage of this country,” Trump said March 3 at the White House. “They can’t come in and steal our money and steal our jobs and take our factories and take our businesses and expect not to be punished, and they’re being punished by tariffs.”

“It’s a very powerful weapon that politicians haven’t used because they were either dishonest, stupid or paid off in some other form. And now we’re using them,” he continued.