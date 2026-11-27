Happy Thanksgiving! Today, many of us will take time to reflect on the people, resources and opportunities that support our farms and communities. For those producers who manage or graze forages and grasslands, there is no shortage of reasons to be thankful. While cattle, sheep, goats and other livestock often receive the attention, it is the forage and grasslands that quietly power much of our success.

Grazing is more than a feeding strategy. For generations across our nation, and right here in Ohio, well-managed grazing systems have helped livestock producers improve profitability, build healthier soils, protect water resources, support wildlife and strengthen the resilience of their farms. Today, as we reflect on our blessings, consider including these 10 reasons to appreciate forages and grasslands among them.

1. Grazing harvests sunlight.

Picture this: every blade of grass is a miniature solar panel. Using photosynthesis, forage plants convert sunlight into high-quality feed that livestock harvest themselves. Few agricultural systems are as efficient at transforming free solar energy into food.

2. Grazing improves profitability.

Pasture is often one of the least expensive feed sources available. When livestock harvest their own food, producers can reduce expenses associated with fuel, machinery, labor, feed storage and manure handling. In a time of high input costs, grazing remains an important tool for improving an operation’s bottom line.

3. Grazing builds healthy soils.

Beneath every productive pasture lies a living ecosystem. Healthy forage systems contribute organic matter, improve soil structure, stimulate biological activity and help create soils that are more productive and resilient over time.

4. Grazing protects water resources.

Pastures provide year-round soil cover that reduces erosion and slows runoff. Healthy root systems improve water infiltration, helping rainfall soak into the soil rather than carrying valuable soil and nutrients away from the farm.

5. Grazing increases forage production.

A well-managed rotational grazing system gives plants time to recover after grazing. That rest period encourages stronger root development, healthier stands and greater forage production throughout the growing season.

6. Grazing recycles nutrients naturally.

Unlike harvested feed systems where nutrients are mechanically transported across the farm, grazing livestock return nutrients directly to the pasture as fertilizer. This natural recycling process supports soil fertility and improves nutrient-use efficiency.

7. Grazing supports healthy livestock.

Access to quality forage, fresh air and the opportunity to express natural grazing behaviors can contribute to animal health and well-being. Healthy animals remain the foundation of any successful livestock operation.

8. Grazing builds resilience to weather extremes.

Ohio producers know that no two years are alike. Drought, excessive rainfall and unpredictable temperature swings can challenge any farming enterprise.

Diverse forage systems and healthy soils help grazing operations withstand stress and recover more quickly when favorable conditions return.

9. Grazing supports wildlife and conservation.

Grasslands provide important habitat for pollinators, songbirds, beneficial insects and countless other species. Well-managed grazing demonstrates that agricultural productivity and environmental stewardship can successfully work together.

10. Grazing strengthens communities.

One of the greatest benefits of grazing is the people involved. Pasture walks, grazing schools, field days and producer networks create opportunities to learn from one another, share experiences and build relationships that strengthen both individual operations and agriculture as a whole.

As we gather around Thanksgiving tables today, let us remember that forage and grasslands are much more than a feed resource. They support productive livestock, profitable farms, healthy soils, clean water, thriving ecosystems and vibrant communities.

The next time you walk through a pasture, take a moment to pause and appreciate what is happening beneath your boots and above the grazing livestock.

Those acres of grass represent one of agriculture’s most unique and valuable partnerships between nature and management, quietly providing benefits that extend far beyond the farm gate.

For graziers, especially, and everyone else, that’s something worth being thankful for.