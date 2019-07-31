Alliance College Alumni Association scholarship available

The Alliance College Alumni Association, thru the arm of its 501(c)(3) Foundation (ACAAF), is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship.

Application information

Graduating high school seniors as well as students enrolled as full-time students in post-secondary colleges, universities or technical schools are eligible for the $1,500 award.

Eligible students will have at least a 2.5 academic average. While all majors are considered, preference will be given to an applicant majoring in Polish language, culture or history. Additional preference will be given to applicants related to an Alliance College (or Alliance Technical School) alumnus.

The application is available for download at www.alliancecollege/foundation and must be postmarked no later than August 15, 2019.

Selecting a winner

The Foundation Trustees will select the winner after reviewing overall academic achievement as well as interest and involvement in their community and Polish culture. “The alumni scholarship program provides us an opportunity to keep alive the legacy of Alliance College. The scholarship is open to all students of Polish descent,” says Richard Day, ACAAF President.

The recipient will be announced at the Alliance College Alumni Association board meeting and winners will be notified of selection by October 1, 2019. The scholarship awarded will be payable to the student’s school on February 1st, 2020.

More information

On August 25, 2019, the Alliance College Alumni will gather for their annual meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn at the Erie Bayfront in Erie, Pa. All ACAA alumni, former faculty and friends of Alliance College are encouraged to participate. Details are available at www.alliancecollege.com.

Opened in 1912 by the Polish National Alliance, the largest Polish American fraternal insurance organization. For 75 years the Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania-based school nurtured students on the bucolic hilltop campus. Alliance College was the crown jewel of higher learning for American Polonia. Its mission was to offer immigrant children advanced education during a time of discrimination while encouraging the study of Polish language and Polish culture in America.

In 1988, the school ceased operations. In 2001, the alumni, faculty, and staff of Alliance Academy, Alliance Technical Institute, and Alliance College came together to create the Alumni Association as a means of hosting reunions, renewing acquaintances and sharing memories and now promoting and encouraging post-secondary education.

For further information contact Richard Day, ACAAF President, at 330-858-3712 or email rjd44282@hotmail.com.