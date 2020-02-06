Angler licenses will be secure under new rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Outdoorsy Pennsylvanians can soon keep their fishing license in a pocket rather than having to attach it to an outer garment. The regulation amendment approved the week of Jan. 31 by the board of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission adjusts a long-standing rule on license display.

The new policy goes into effect once it is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

The executive director of the commission, Tim Schaeffer, said the change will make things more convenient for anglers and decrease the number of lost licenses and the personal cost that goes into replacing them. The change also aligns fishing display regulations with those of hunting licenses.

