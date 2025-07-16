OSU ‘Summer Student Send-Off Picnic’ set for Aug. 7

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Columbiana County will host its annual Summer Student Send-Off Picnic on Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Pavilion 4 in Firestone Park, 338 E Park Ave., Columbiana, Ohio.

The day will kickoff with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. followed by a catered meal at 6 p.m. All alumni and their families, as well as incoming freshman and current OSU students and their families and friends are welcome to attend.

All OSU students that come will be entered into a drawing for two $250 door prizes. The club is also seeking donations from non-student adults to help offset event costs.

Interested parties should RSVP by Aug. 3 to OSU Alumni Club President Matt Yerkey at matthewyerkey63@gmail.com or 330-831-9973.