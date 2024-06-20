Ashland SWCD to host H2Ohio “Know Your Nutrient Plan” program

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District will host “Know Your Nutrient Plan Conservation Chat” on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Ashland SWCD office, 110 Cottage Street, Ashland, Ohio, to provide hands-on instruction for farmers interested in nutrient management plans.

The event is for farmers who are enrolled in the state’s H2Ohio expansion and those interested in learning more about the program.

The program will use the MyFarms platform to manage on-farm data. Producers are asked to bring their soil test results and planned crop rotations as well as iPads or laptops if they have them. The district will have extra computers and iPads available for the sessions.

Ashland SWCD Water Quality Specialist Cora Crilow, Conservation Specialist Katie Eikleberry, Watershed Assistant Joe Christner and Ashland SWCD Director Jane Houin will all be in attendance to help producers with their nutrient management plans and reporting requirements. Nikki Hawk, from the Ohio Agricultural Conservation Initiative, will also discuss OACI’s role in H2Ohio programming and how farmers can certify their enrolled fields.

The H2Ohio nutrient management program gives farmers $10/acre in cost share dollars to develop nutrient management plans for the 2025 and 2026 crop years. Once their plans are developed, participating producers can enroll those same acres in H2Ohio to carry out their plans in 2025 and 2026.

Pizza and pop will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 419-281-7645 or email h2ohio@ashlandcounty.org