Ohio State set to host 24th Manure Science Review this August

LONDON, Ohio — The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will host its 24th annual Manure Science Review on Aug. 6, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38, London, Ohio, for farmers crop consultants, soil conservation workers and others.

The Manure Science Review will feature speakers and field demonstrations from Ohio State educators and other companies and institutions related to farming.

The event will kickoff with a presentation from representatives of the Ohio Department of Agriculture who will provide H2Ohio updates as well as best practices for manure application by Frances Springer. Will Osterholz, from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will also speak on the effects of manure placement on subsurface drainage.

Following Springer, a panel discussion about the 360 Rain unit for liquid manure application will take place. The panel will feature Justin Koch, from 360 Yield Center; Taylor Pulver, from Rooted Agri Services; Andrew Klopfenstein, from the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and Ryan Schmitmeyer, from Owl Creek Dairy.

Additionally, demonstrations from OSU faculty members will take place. The demonstrations will begin with a manure spill mitigation by Springer and OSU Extension professional Glen Arnold. FABE professor and chair Scott Shearer and Klopfenstein will put on an autonomous tractor display, and OSU Extension educator Amanda Douridas will showcase an easy method for calibrating a dry manure applicator.

The final two demonstrations will be a collaborative effort between Ohio State, ODA and 360 Yield Center that will show in-season animal nutrient and water application as a way to reduce nutrient losses while improving profitability with higher grain yields.

Equipment in these demonstrations will be from 360 Rain hardware, which supports traditional irrigation methods by delivering water, nutrients and fungicides directly to the base of the plant.

Shearer, Koch and Schmitmeyer will display the 360 Rain base station, well and injection site. Klopfenstein and Pulver will end the day with a 360 Rain unit field demonstration.

Tickets to the 2024 Manure Science Review are $25 per person through July 19 and $30 per person after July 19. The program will include coffee and donuts and lunch.

To register, visit go.osu.edu/msr-2024. For questions, contact Mary Wicks at wicks.14@osu.edu.