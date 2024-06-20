Pa. Cattlemen’s Beef Summer Field Day set for Aug. 10

LEBANON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association will host its annual Beef Summer Field Day on Aug. 10 at Wen-Crest Farms, 549 Schaeffer Road, Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The event will feature several speakers including Ron Gill, professor and extension livestock specialist from Texas A&M University, who will discuss “Stockmanship and Stewardship.” Gill has won multiple awards in the beef industry education sector and focuses on low-stress livestock handling.

Additionally, Derrell Peel, an ag economics professor and extension specialist for livestock marketing from Oklahoma State University, will give a presentation on “Cattle Markets and Outlook.” Peel works in all fields of beef livestock production economics and marketing. He also specializes in international cattle and beef trade, particularly in the Mexican cattle and beef industry.

During lunch, several beef-related organizations will give updates, including an update from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Afterward, Dr. Mitch Blanding, director of Beef Technical Services with Zoetis, will give a presentation on “Managing Cattle Health in High Markets.” Blanding has a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a masters degree in ruminant nutrition/physiology. Before joining Zoetis in 2003, he worked as a beef and equine practitioner in central Missouri and eastern Kansas for 10 years.

The Beef Summer Field Day is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association with support from the PA Beef Producers Working Group and NCBA.

Arrival and registration will be open from 8-8:30 a.m. The final seminar will start at 1 p.m. To RSVP, email pca@pacattlemen.org or call 717-825-9824.