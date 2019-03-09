Ashtabula County Farm Bureau offers 2019 scholarships

ORWELL, Ohio — Ashtabula County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students that have been admitted to a two- or four-year institution of higher learning working towards an undergraduate degree.

Applicants must be a resident of Ashtabula County and their parents/guardian or themselves must be paid Ashtabula County Farm Bureau members, both at the time of application and payout. Students must hold a 3.0-grade point average.

Applications must include two letters of recommendation, one of which must be a current Farm Bureau member. Applicants must prove enrollment as well as be considered a full-time student. Higher preference will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture. The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau scholarship can only be received two times by the same individual.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 15, 2019. No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.ashtabulafb.org, by emailing ashtabula@ofbf.org, or by calling the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau Office at 440-426-2195.