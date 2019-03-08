Guggisberg Baby Swiss named best cheese in country

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Guggisberg Cheese won grand champion honors at the 2019 United States Championship Cheese Contest, held March 5-9 in Wisconsin.

After claiming the top spot in its category with a score of 99.15, Guggisberg Baby Swiss was named grand champion overall, competing against 2,555 other entries.

This is the second time Guggisberg has won the United States grand champion title, previously winning it in 2015.

Additionally, Guggisberg Premium Swiss took first, second, and third places in the Swiss category, receiving scores of 99.30, 98.80, and 98.65.

This is the fifth consecutive U.S. Championship Cheese Contest where Guggisberg has taken first place in the Swiss category.

About the contest

The U.S. contest takes place every other year, alternating with the World Championship Cheese Contest. It is the largest technical evaluation of cheese, butter, and yogurt in the country, and considered to be one of the most prestigious of dairy competitions.

This year’s contest was record-breaking, with 2,555 submissions from 35 states. The submissions were split into one of 116 classes, and then scored on a 100-point scale by a panel of professional judges from within the industry.

The three highest-scoring cheeses in each category, judged on flavor and body, received trophies.

Other winners

Other Ohio and Pennsylvania cheesemakers receiving top three finishes included:

Penn Dairy, Winfield, Pennsylvania, third, Baby Swiss Style;

Dairy Farmers of America, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, third, Provolone, Mild;

Biery Cheese Co., Louisville, Ohio, second and third, Flavored Pasteurized Process Cheeses;

Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers, Middlefield, Ohio, best of class, Dry Whey;

Mackenzie Creamery, Hiram, Ohio, best of class, Flavored Soft Goat’s Milk Cheese with Sweet Condiments.