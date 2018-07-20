Ashtabula County updates local food guide

JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Local Foods Guide has been updated to showcase food and products grown and produced in Ashtabula County.

This is the second year, the Ashtabula Local Food Council and its partners — Ohio State University Extension Ashtabula County, Ashtabula County Commissioners, Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, and Ashtabula County Community Action — have published the guide.

This guide can serve as a directory or a road map for a self-guided tour across the county.

Organizers hope the guide helps local shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and build new relationships to strengthen the county’s economy.

Also included in the guide is information on the locations of the county’s six farmers markets and background on the newly established Community Harvest Food Hub.

New features in this year’s guide include an interactive map, a color-coded legend to make searching for the products easier, as well as a digital and downloadable version of the guide.

All of these resources can be found at www.AshtabulaFood.org. For more information, contact Daniel Brown, Ohio State University’s local foods coordinator for Ashtabula County, at brown.7116@osu.edu.